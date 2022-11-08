ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umterps.com

Terps Sign DMV Trio as Part of Nation’s 11th-Best Recruiting Class

COLLEGE PARK, MD – The DMV focus continues for the Maryland men's basketball team as head coach Kevin Willard officially announced the signing of three four-star recruits on Wednesday. The trio of DeShawn Harris-Smith, Jamie Kaiser, Jr., and Jahnathan Lamothe ranks as the 11th-best class in the nation. Harris-Smith,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
BALTIMORE, MD
LSUSports.net

LSU Basketball Adds Second Signee In Baltimore Four-Star Mike WIlliams

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball and Head Coach Matt McMahon Wednesday received the second signee papers of the fall national signing day period from Baltimore, Maryland four-star guard Mike Williams. Williams, who will play for Bishop Walsh High School in Cumberland, Maryland, is listed at 6-3, 180...
BATON ROUGE, LA
hcpss.org

HCPSS Scores With First Female Football Head Coach, WLHS’ Chantal Thacker

Chantal Thacker is the newest blueprint for women looking to step out of the lane designed for them. This year, she became Howard County’s first female football head coach. It’s her fourth year teaching science and coaching at Wilde Lake High School, but her first year as the junior varsity head coach. She previously served as a defensive coordinator for the JV team.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Northwest Regional Park – Owings Mills, MD

A new Ravens-themed playground recently opened in Baltimore County, Maryland. Northwest Regional Park in Owings Mills is now home to a playground that is part of the NFL Play 60 Initiative. The park also features a football field and baseball fields. The playground is easy to access from the front...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
WUSA9

2 hospitalized in Landover shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Landover, Maryland on Thursday. According to Corporal Unique Jones, a spokeswoman for the Prince George's Co. Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive near East Spring Place for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m.
LANDOVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

The Schock of a Dundalk homecoming for a rock and roll queen

The Go-Go’s legendary drummer came home to visit with Nestor on the Maryland Crab Cake Tour at The Tasting Room above The Fountain at Drug City in Dundalk. As serendipity would have it, John Allen of Stone Horses made his way home, too, and took a Schocking tour of East Baltimore and Highlandtown music, cymbals and two rock stars who have seen the world.
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott names Baltimore native as new chief of staff

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott has hired a Baltimore native as his new chief of staff, according to city officials.Scott has selected Chezia Cager to serve in his administration, city staff said.   Cager previously worked for the Maryland House of Delegates while completing her undergraduate studies at Salisbury University, according to city officials.She also obtained a Master's degree in Communications from Notre Dame of Maryland, city staff said.After she graduated, she worked for former Mayor Sheila Dixon's administration in 2007, according to city officials.Cager starts her new job on Nov. 28, city staff said.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Expungement Clinic & Resources Fair offering second chances

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Legal Aid partnered with other organizations in the city to host an expungement clinic and resources fair to help residents gain a better future for themselves and their families. Director for Pro Bono at Maryland Legal Aid Angus Derbyshire and Assistant General Counsel for...
BALTIMORE, MD
WILX-TV

Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store

OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
OXON HILL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy