Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
No. 5 Kansas presses on without coach, hosts North Dakota State
Usually being selfless is a good thing in college basketball. It means you’re always looking for the open man. For
Yardbarker
Nebraska seeks best start in four years, hosts Omaha
Nebraska shoots for its first 2-0 start in four years when it hosts in-state foe Omaha in a nonconference game Thursday night in Lincoln, Neb. The Cornhuskers won their season opener Monday for only the second time in the last four years, beating Maine 79-66 behind 22 points from newcomer Sam Griesel. The North Dakota State transfer was 8 of 12 from the field, adding nine rebounds and three assists, while scoring 18 in the second half.
ESPN
Nebraska rules QB Casey Thompson out vs. No. 3 Michigan
Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson will be out Saturday at No. 3 Michigan because of an injury to his throwing arm. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Thursday that Thompson will miss his second straight game. He suffered the injury, which affects his ability to grip the ball, in the second quarter of Nebraska's Oct. 29 game against Illinois and did not return. Joseph did not name who would start in Thompson's place against the Wolverines, who rank third nationally in points allowed (12.1 PPG).
Live Updates: No. 5 Kansas vs. Omaha
Kansas basketball opens up its 2022 regular season against Omaha. Norm Roberts will coach the Jayhawks against the Mavericks and for the next three games as Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend serve a four-game suspension. Here is how you can check out the KU basketball game:. Opponent: Omaha. When: Monday...
Predicting Who Nebraska Will Hire As Head Football Coach
Once the 2022 regular season comes to an end, Nebraska will have to figure out who'll lead its football team for the foreseeable future. In September, the Cornhuskers fired head coach Scott Frost. Then, they promoted Mickey Joseph to interim coach. While it's possible Joseph earns the job at Nebraska,...
Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Move over, volleyball. The women in the state of Nebraska can play high-level basketball, too. The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha and No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln won their openers on Monday after appearing together in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time. The two schools are longtime fixtures in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. Nebraska is No. 4 and Creighton is No. 12 this week. Texas, with the Longhorns and Baylor, is the only other state with two Division I schools ranked in both sports.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Eight Man prospect continues racking up P5 offers
As Nebraska football recruiting efforts spin up even more with just a month to go before signing day, there’s been quite a focus on guys that won’t even be able to sign this December. In the state of the Nebraska, there have been few players who have gotten more attention, from the Huskers and other places all over the country than Carter Nelson.
Casey Thompson injury update will make Nebraska football fans uneasy
Nebraska football fans shouldn’t have their hopes up on Casey Thompson’s availability against the Michigan Wolverines this weekend. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said as much when talking to reporters on Tuesday, saying that the quarterback will be ruled out against the Wolverines if he isn’t able to practice Wednesday.
HuskerExtra.com
Tip from former Husker helped Nebraska land a top-15 volleyball recruit
The first recruiting tip Christina Hudson gave to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was a good one. Most people know Hudson by her maiden name of Christina Houghtelling, the beloved three-sport athlete from small-town Cambridge who went on to be the college volleyball national player of the year in 2005 at Nebraska.
Look: This Nebraska "Curse" Is Going Viral
If nothing else, Nebraska football has been successful at one thing this season: putting a "curse" on the teams that beat them. The Cornhuskers are 3-6 on the year, and Stadium's Brett McMurphy tweeted out the math behind the "Husker Hex" this morning. The six teams that beat Nebraska were...
Nebraska wards off comeback, gets by Maine
Sam Griesel scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half as Nebraska held off Maine 79-66 on Monday
Nebraska Football: Myles Farmer suspension the latest gut punch in season gone wrong
Nebraska football starting safety Myles Farmer will sit out the Michigan game after being charged with a DUI this past weekend. The news is yet another gut punch in what has been one gut punch of a season. There was excitement for the season and Scott Frost’s fifth year with...
Nebraska Football: Auburn media thinks Matt Rhule is Husker bound
While there’s still a pretty healthy debate in and around Lincoln about who will be the next Nebraska football head coach, at least a few Auburn media members, of all people seem to think that the Huskers already have their man. That man is also not Mickey Joseph, who has been rumored to have already gotten the job. Instead, the media members who think they’ve pegged the Cornhuskers head coach believe it will be none other than Matt Rhule.
Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest
Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
3 News Now
MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa
For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 after purchasing scratcher in Kansas City
The ticket was purchased at the Stop N' Shop off East Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vacant homes that the city labels a danger can be found in an unexpected area of town. In a growing business and residential section of northwest Omaha, a pair of houses don’t seem to fit the part. Near the busy commercial area along North 168th...
Comments / 2