Twitter Blue is currently missing from the iPhone app's menu rail. On iPads, it's still there, except clicking on the option to subscribe returns an error. One of Engadget's editors tried it out on his iPad and got a notification that says it will be available in his country in the future, even though he's in the US, which is one of the service's launch locations. Twitter has yet to announce why Blue is acting up, but according to reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the in-app purchase for Twitter Blue verification is no longer listed for production. One of her followers said they paid for a subscription and got verified, but now their blue checkmark has gone missing.

2 DAYS AGO