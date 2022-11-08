ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Gonzaga men's basketball wears Nike N7 uniforms in season opener

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
 5 days ago

The Gonzaga men's basketball team tipped off its 2022-23 season in style on Monday night, wearing custom Nike N7 uniforms to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

It's the fourth time the Zags have worn the turquoise uniforms, dating back to 2015. The turquoise color is symbolic of friendship and fellowship in Native American cultures.

The Bulldogs beat North Florida 104-63, with Drew Timme leading the way with 22 points.

Here's a look at the Zags' Nike N7 uniforms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BP0Ff_0j2asRPi00

(All photos by Myk Crawford and Erik Smith)

