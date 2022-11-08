ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz Have a 'Chip' on Their Shoulder per Jordan Clarkson

By Chad Jensen
 5 days ago

The Utah Jazz curb-stomped a LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers squad on Monday night.

If nothing else, the Utah Jazz have proven that their early-season success is not a flash in the pan. This is not fool's gold.

The Jazz decimated the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night at Vivint Arena 139-116. LeBron James did not play , with a foot soreness issue, though he did travel with the Lakers to Utah.

L.A. leaned on Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in Salt Lake City, and the results were lackluster. Davis scored 29 and Westbrook 22, but after the second quarter, they were hollow points.

Meanwhile, the Jazz trucked the Lakers with an astounding 76 first-half points. Despite not playing the first-teamers much at all in the fourth quarter, Utah still finished strong with their third game of the season with a point total north of 130. It was the second-most points the Jazz have scored since 1990.

The Jazz had seven players score in double digits, led by Lauri Markkanen's 23 points and Jordan Clarkson's 22. Seven different players hit on a three-pointer.

Clarkson hit 5-of-6 from three-point range and four assists. What can you attribute Clarkson's blossoming to?

"I'm really buying into what coach is preaching to us," Clarkson said post-game.

The Jazz play with great chemistry and a collective will to win that is almost inexplicable for a roster that underwent so much offseason turnover. It's like these guys have been playing with each other, and this coach, for years, as evidenced by the 30 assists Utah had against the Lakers.

"Compete. Just fighting every day," Clarkson said. "Since training camp, since we got this group together. We're competing like we've got a chip on our shoulder."

Coach Will Hardy, take a bow. This man is cooking with unprecedented panache. And he's figured out how to keep this team's spiritual constitution lit up like a bonfire.

The Jazz heard all the offseason talk about tanking and took it to heart. Clarkson's remarks are evidence that Hardy has been savvy enough to use all the "Tank Note" talk as bulletin board motivational material for the locker room.

This red-hot start has put a bit of a target on Utah's back, but as the sole owners of first place in the Western Conference, what else could you expect? But if the Jazz proved anything on Monday night, it's this: if you come at the king, you best not miss.

