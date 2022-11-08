ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

ISU Men and Women each sign best recruiting classes ever

AMES, Iowa — Signing Day was a historic day for Iowa State University coaches T.J. Otzelberger and Bill Fennelly, who each signed their highest-rated classes in program history. The Cyclone women announced a new class of five players that ranks at No. 10 nationally in the 2023 ESPNw/HoopGurlz Recruiting...
AMES, IA
Joens dominant in No. 8 Iowa State win

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens had 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and No. 8 Iowa State opened the season with an 87-54 victory against Cleveland State on Monday. Joens, a preseason All-American, nearly recorded a double-double in the first half with 24 points and nine boards. She has 50 career double-doubles.
AMES, IA
Fake field goal powers Johnston to State

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston is headed to the Dome for the first time in school history. As KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt reports, it took every player — and every play in the book — to get it done.
JOHNSTON, IA
Webster City building collapsing

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Marshalltown mourns loss of four teenagers

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Over the weekend, Marshalltown lost four teens in a deadly one-vehicle crash. The deaths included Marshalltown high school students, sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez and Isacc Lara and his brother Adrian Lara, a student at Miller Middle school. All four died after the vehicle they were...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Srinivas wins Iowa House District 30 race

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dr. Megan Srinivas won election Tuesday for Iowa House District 30. Srinivas, an infectious disease physician, defeated Jerry Cheevers. She is the youngest woman of color ever elected to the Iowa legislature. Srinivas will represent the south side of Des Moines. “I’m so honored that...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa woman celebrates 115th birthday

LAKE CITY, Iowa — At 115 years of age, Bessie Hendricks has lived through some things. Twenty-one presidents. Two world wars. A depression. The sinking of the Titanic. And even two Chicago Cubs World Series championships (1908 and 2016). According to the Gerontology Research Group, she is the oldest...
LAKE CITY, IA
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner

NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
NEWTON, IA
Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations

WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
WAUKEE, IA
Mild morning with scattered showers coming

DES MOINES, Iowa — The severe threat as it sits is fairly low for today, though the eastern half to third of the state could still see some damaging wind potential later on this afternoon. The prime time for scattered showers/storms in the metro will be from 8 am...
DES MOINES, IA
Voters in 5 of 8 Iowa counties pass EMS essential funding

Voters in eight of Iowa's 99 counties had EMS essential funding referendums on their ballots on Nov. 8. Five counties received the required 60% threshold to pass the ballot referendum. In Iowa, EMS is not considered an essential service, meaning there's no guarantee or requirement that an ambulance will show...
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
How is the city of Des Moines conquering potholes?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Have you noticed fewer potholes on Des Moines streets?. The city says new tax dollars are helping fix roads faster than ever, but it is a work in progress. KCCI watched Monday as a city road crew used asphalt patches to fix potholes. “It's very...
DES MOINES, IA
Knoxville parents honor son who died from rare disease

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Katie Adkisson and Luke Borgman are mourning the loss of their son Evert. Five-year-old Evert Borgman was full of life even with his health complications. He was born with Simpson-Golabi-Behmel syndrome, a rare disease. The condition causes the body to grow and gain weight at an...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Sheriff: Badly damaged car reminds drivers to be safe

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Somehow the driver of a car wasn't hurt when it got into a crash with farm machinery. The driver crashed with farming equipment on Highway 30 near Nevada on Wednesday. Story County Sheriff's Office said it's a reminder to be careful during harvest and planting...
STORY COUNTY, IA
Police: Iowa teen charged after assaulting victim with a pencil

ROLAND, Iowa — In Story County, a Roland-Story High School student is charged in an assault case. 17-year-old Kade Blume faces one count of felony assault as an adult. Story County investigators say earlier this year Blume stripped the clothes off the victim and assaulted the victim with a pencil.
STORY COUNTY, IA
Second arrest made in deadly Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second arrest has been made in connection to adeadly shooting that happened on Oct. 22. Police say 20-year-old Capone Blake is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Blake was allegedly involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok. On Oct....
DES MOINES, IA
Recount ordered in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A recount is now underway in Warren County after a voting machine error. There are 2,000 uncounted ballots in the county because poll workers took the memory drive out incorrectly. The mishap happened with five different machines at five separate polling places. "It's very stressful,"...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
More bird flu cases reported in Wright, Louisa counties

The bird flu continues to spread across Iowa and in a county that's one of the largest egg producers in the country. On Monday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed the first case in Louisa County and the second case in Wright County. Across 16 Iowa counties, more than 15...
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
Fire badly damages Bondurant home

BONDURANT, Iowa — Crews were called out early Tuesday morning to a burning home in Bondurant. Bondurant fire chief Aaron Kreuger tells KCCI the call came in shortly before 5 a.m. to a home on Alpha Street. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames and activated a second...
BONDURANT, IA

