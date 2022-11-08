Read full article on original website
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
New York Yankees eyeing stud Japanese outfielder as free agency begins
The New York Yankees have a few big decisions to make this off-season, notably in the outfield, with Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi hitting free agency. Of course, retaining Judge is the team’s No. 1 priority, but there could be a few different solutions in left field. Bringing back...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Japanese Star To Bolster Lackluster Outfield
The Boston Red Sox may have to expand their search for outfield help internationally as the current free-agent pool is underwhelming. Outside of former New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, the current market for outfielders is a light one. Fortunately, there could be a prominent Japanese star entering the mix for all Major League Baseball teams to pursue.
Yankees could trade starting infielder for pitching support
The New York Yankees, represented by Brian Cashman, have been in discussion regarding trades at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week. Cashman specifically noted that he’s discussed his abundance of infielders and spoken about prospective deals that could go through with free agency opening up. Out of...
MLB
Rockies make 2 additions to big league staff
DENVER -- The Rockies hired as their new hitting coach Hensley “Bam Bam” Meulens, who held the post for the Giants through three World Series titles and spent 2022 as the Yankees’ assistant hitting coach, and they promoted Triple-A Albuquerque manager Warren Schaeffer to the Major League staff as third-base/infield coach, the club announced Monday.
NBC Sports
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
MLB
Rangers anticipate 2nd big-spending offseason
Almost every move the Rangers have made in the past year -- from the free-agent signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last December to the hiring of Bruce Bochy as the club’s new manager this offseason -- has been with the intent to return to playoff contention and challenge the Astros in the American League West.
Cardinals: First offseason acquisition is minor but speaks volumes
The Cardinals made their first offseason acquisition, and it may be telling of their plans at shortstop for 2023. The St. Louis Cardinals made their first trade of the offseason, acquiring INF Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash. What may look like a minor move on the surface may actually speak loudly about the direction the club is going this winter.
MLB
O's GM enters offseason with eyes on playoffs
Mike Elias has shown an open, honest demeanor while publicly discussing his plans for the Orioles over his four years as general manager. He made it known early that the organization needed to rebuild and that some difficult seasons at the MLB level would likely follow. Now, Elias isn’t hiding...
MLB
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
Jose Abreu, Corey Kluber among those on Cubs' radar as free agency opens
The Cubs will soon be in discussions with representatives for first baseman Jose Abreu, whose chances of returning to the White Sox are close to zero, according to multiple sources.
MLB
8 teams that need a title the most
Congratulations to the Houston Astros on their championship. One of the many, many great things about winning a World Series is that it is a culmination: All the troubles and woes that a franchise and its fans might have gone through in the years before they win a World Series stop being “painful memories” and become “compelling backstory.” Your team’s woes vanish in an instant. It all hurts, until it doesn’t.
MLB
The Twins need a starting shortstop. Where will they find one?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Carlos Correa is no longer a Minnesota Twin. Now what?. Correa opting out of the final two years of his three-year, $105.3 million contract...
MLB
Here's how Reds are approaching offseason needs
Despite the Reds’ situation as a rebuilding club, general manager Nick Krall has remained engaged in talks about potential moves for this offseason this week during the annual GM Meetings in Las Vegas. Without specifying a payroll figure for 2023, Krall said there was some financial flexibility to make...
MLB
Here's where Rangers stand on free agent Pérez
ARLINGTON -- When the Rangers didn’t deal staff ace Martín Pérez at the 2022 Trade Deadline, general manager Chris Young said there was no doubt the club would welcome the lefty back for another season (or a few) in Texas. The Rangers have had exclusive negotiating rights...
MLB
9 teams that could define the winter
Bring on the rumors, the rumblings, the swaps and the signings. Bring on the competitiveness of construction and the palpable appeal of what looks good on paper. Bring on the Hot Stove season -- the best time of the year (that doesn’t, you know, involve actual games). • Top...
MLB
Machado an NL MVP finalist, along with two Cardinals
Manny Machado's remarkable 2022 season might just end with some hardware. For the second time in three years, Machado is one of three finalists for the National League Most Valuable Player Award. This time, he has built quite a case. • 2022 MLB Awards: Complete coverage. Machado's 7.4 wins above...
MLB
Royals in 'pretty thorough' search for pitching coach
LAS VEGAS -- Almost immediately after Matt Quatraro was hired as the Royals’ manager last week, he and the front office turned their attention to pitching coach candidates, treating lists for the hire as almost equally important to bringing Quatraro into the fold as manager. A week later, the...
MLB
Ohtani's two-way play earns another AL MVP finalist nod
ANAHEIM -- Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named a finalist for the American League Most Valuable Player Award on Monday, although he wasn’t among the three finalists for the AL Cy Young Award. Ohtani joins the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Astros’ Yordan Alvarez as the finalists for the...
St. Louis Cardinals offseason news, rumors, 2023 payroll, and more
Cardinals 2023 Offseason Tracker: Stay up to date with St. Louis’ offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals had an exciting 2022 season that ended on a disappointing note. The final seasons for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina will be remembered forever, the dominance of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado was a welcomed sight, and the emerging young core took another step forward. And yet, the Cardinals have a lot of work to do this offseason.
