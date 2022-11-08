Read full article on original website
Related
Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City, with two […]
wymt.com
Scam involving power company reported in one Southwest Virginia county
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Buchanan County are warning people about a scam from callers claiming they are from Appalachian Power. In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s office said they received reports people had been getting calls supposedly from the company to tell potential victims their bill is past due and service will be disconnected if it’s not paid immediately.
wymt.com
At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT at least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 522 in the Putney community. More information is expected to be released. We will keep you updated.
993thex.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Wise County, Virginia
Virginia State Police investigators continue to review a single-vehicle crash in Wise County where one person was killed. Arnold Howell, 69, of Wellington, Kentucky, died from injuries sustained in the crash on Thursday on Business Route 23. The preliminary report says Howell’s car ran off the right side of the...
wymt.com
Troopers release additional information on deadly Harlan Co. crash
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/09/2022: We are learning more information about a deadly car crash in the Putney community of Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs said a 2008 Ford Edge was driving Westbound on Highway 522 when it lost control around a curve, went over an embankment and overturned.
wcyb.com
4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 18 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but 18 localities in the Commonwealth once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
Motorcycle pursuit ends in Washington County, VA
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-department search party ended a high-speed motorcycle pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, police say. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies say they spotted a black motorcycle traveling at an “alarming high rate of speed” down Glenbrook Avenue in Meadowview, Virginia around 6:30 p.m. […]
Federal authorities investigating small explosions at ‘little free library’ in Virginia
ocal and federal authorities are investigating a pair of small explosions early Wednesday morning at a "Litte Free Library" and a nearby amphitheater.
wcyb.com
Man arrested in connection to Sullivan County homicide makes court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The second man arrested in Sullivan County in connection to the homicide of a 17-year-old made a court appearance Wednesday. The Sullivan County Sheriff's office said investigators responded to the 100-block of County Hill Road in Blountville on Friday, where they found 17-year-old Gavin Brown dead.
Virginia family searching for missing teen in need of medication
The last week has been gut-wrenching for the family of a Virginia 17-year-old who disappeared in Kenbridge.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek
BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 26 near Boones Creek, according to police. A Johnson City police spokesperson said the crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to the spokesperson, […]
supertalk929.com
Mountain City couple accused of fleeing police with child inside vehicle
A Mountain City couple was arrested on Tuesday after they reportedly led police on a pursuit while a child was in the vehicle. According to a report, deputies responded to two separate disturbance calls involving the same male suspect– the last one where he was allegedly running nude outside.
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Sentenced To 10-Years In Prison Following Incident In 2020
A man out of Pike County was recently sentenced to 10-years in prison. This coming after an incident in 2020, in which he fired a gun near a state trooper who had come to his house. 35-year-old Cory Whitehead, of Pikeville, is said to have grabbed his gun when he...
Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that investigators made the arrest in the early morning hours and transported the juvenile to the […]
2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
Hawkins County deputies find variety of dead animals at Rogersville residence
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home. An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of […]
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers
A new study shows that Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers. Since the pandemic, criminals are finding new ways and new victims to scam. The study says the Commonwealth of Virginia is the eighth most scammed state. Last year, Virginians lost $181,622,993 to scammers. The average loss in Virginia was $14,660.
wymt.com
‘This is my home’: Letcher County native comes home to help flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deadly flooding devastated portions of Eastern Kentucky in late July. More than three months later, one Letcher County native is still serving people in need. When Cordelia Collins Schaber heard about the historic flooding, she and some friends sprung into action. “My best girlfriend’s mother...
Comments / 0