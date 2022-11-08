ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

WJHL

Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City, with two […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Scam involving power company reported in one Southwest Virginia county

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Buchanan County are warning people about a scam from callers claiming they are from Appalachian Power. In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s office said they received reports people had been getting calls supposedly from the company to tell potential victims their bill is past due and service will be disconnected if it’s not paid immediately.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT at least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 522 in the Putney community. More information is expected to be released. We will keep you updated.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
993thex.com

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Wise County, Virginia

Virginia State Police investigators continue to review a single-vehicle crash in Wise County where one person was killed. Arnold Howell, 69, of Wellington, Kentucky, died from injuries sustained in the crash on Thursday on Business Route 23. The preliminary report says Howell’s car ran off the right side of the...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Motorcycle pursuit ends in Washington County, VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-department search party ended a high-speed motorcycle pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, police say. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies say they spotted a black motorcycle traveling at an “alarming high rate of speed” down Glenbrook Avenue in Meadowview, Virginia around 6:30 p.m. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 26 near Boones Creek, according to police. A Johnson City police spokesperson said the crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to the spokesperson, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that investigators made the arrest in the early morning hours and transported the juvenile to the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
PIKEVILLE, KY

