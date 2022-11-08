Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIS-TV
Richland County man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2018 Whispering Pines double murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland county man is sentenced to life in prison without parole after killing two people in Columbia four years ago. Micah Brown was convicted on two murder counts and an attempted murder count during a jury trial this week. On the night of November 7,...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man charged with domestic assault
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Ryan Dos Santos, 23, and charged him with domestic aggravated assault on Friday. According to a press release, at approximately 1:00 a.m. JCPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the victim’s residence. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that Dos Santos had choked her and held a knife to her face., resulting in red marks and scratches on her neck and chest.
WIS-TV
Richland Co. man is sentenced to life in prison
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
New details could help solve year-old Kershaw Co. murder case
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The search continues for those responsible for the shooting death of a Kershaw County woman last year. Investigators say Dena Thames, 37, was shot and killed on Gaines Church Road, less than 10 miles away from Downtown Camden. Reginald Carter was at the BP gas...
thenewirmonews.com
4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting
Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
WIS-TV
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City, with two […]
wcyb.com
Man arrested in connection to Sullivan County homicide makes court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The second man arrested in Sullivan County in connection to the homicide of a 17-year-old made a court appearance Wednesday. The Sullivan County Sheriff's office said investigators responded to the 100-block of County Hill Road in Blountville on Friday, where they found 17-year-old Gavin Brown dead.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man charged as felony with firearm
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Raekwon Grimes of Johnson City, and charged him with Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm on Wednesday. Around 10:50 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Grimes was a passenger, according to a press release. Upon detecting an odor of marijuana, they searched the vehicle.
'Scene is secured' after report of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say the scene is secure and residents can now go about their business as usual after a report of gunfire initially led to a major law enforcement response on Saturday evening. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that several agencies responded to Columbia Place Mall,...
JCPD accuses man of choking woman, threatening her with knife
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s face in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Johnson City authorities. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location, […]
Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that investigators made the arrest in the early morning hours and transported the juvenile to the […]
Authorities arrest man accused of shooting, killing friend early Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in a deadly Thursday morning shooting off of North Main Street. According to police, 18-year-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting of his 20-year-old friend.
wpde.com
2 charged after illegal drugs found at Florence County home
Travis Sentell McCrea, 41, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Heather Antonionette Echols, 36, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
manninglive.com
Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
wpde.com
98-year-old Florence man says being robbed at gunpoint in own yard was terrifying
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Henry Bryant, 98, said he's thankful to be alive after two men robbed him at gunpoint Monday while he was doing yard work outside his home in North Florence. “I have a little hole in my drive on the other side of the house. And...
abcnews4.com
Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
WMBF
33-year-old killed, another person hurt in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating one of two deadly shootings in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later said 33-year-old Deangelo Darnell James died as a result of the incident....
Rockingham police charge attempted murder defendant with intimidating witness
ROCKINGHAM — A man awaiting trial for allegedly trying to kill someone several years back is now facing a new charge. The Rockingham Police Department recently charged 38-year-old Corey Antwan Womble with intimidating a witness. Womble was charged with attempted first-degree murder in 2019. He is currently being held...
Comments / 0