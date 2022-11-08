ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City man charged with domestic assault

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Ryan Dos Santos, 23, and charged him with domestic aggravated assault on Friday. According to a press release, at approximately 1:00 a.m. JCPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the victim’s residence. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that Dos Santos had choked her and held a knife to her face., resulting in red marks and scratches on her neck and chest.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
thenewirmonews.com

4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting

Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJHL

Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City, with two […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City man charged as felony with firearm

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Raekwon Grimes of Johnson City, and charged him with Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm on Wednesday. Around 10:50 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Grimes was a passenger, according to a press release. Upon detecting an odor of marijuana, they searched the vehicle.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD accuses man of choking woman, threatening her with knife

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s face in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Johnson City authorities. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that investigators made the arrest in the early morning hours and transported the juvenile to the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wpde.com

2 charged after illegal drugs found at Florence County home

Travis Sentell McCrea, 41, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Heather Antonionette Echols, 36, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

33-year-old killed, another person hurt in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating one of two deadly shootings in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later said 33-year-old Deangelo Darnell James died as a result of the incident....
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy