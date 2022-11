CLASSES/SEMINARS

50+: Exercise Basics for Older Adults — 1 p.m. Nov. 10, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. Join Katrina Wolf, ACSM Certified Personal Trainer, Functional Aging Specialist, Licensed Physical Therapy Assistant and owner of Agewell Senior Fitness as she discusses the why, what and how of exercise programs for older adults. Learn the basic essential components of an exercise program as we age. Free. 301-600-7004.