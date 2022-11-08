ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

wcyb.com

Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of telephone scam

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office this week warns area residents of a circulating telephone scam. According to a social media post by the department, residents reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be with Appalachian Power, stating their bill was overdue and would be cut off if not paid.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that investigators made the arrest in the early morning hours and transported the juvenile to the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
q95fm.net

State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wcyb.com

Johnson City man arrested for burglarizing vehicle and credit card fraud

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested and charged a Johnson City man for burglary of motor vehicle and three counts of credit card fraud. According to police, just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call on Gray Street in reference to a truck being broken into. The caller informed police that the only item that was taken was her husband’s wallet which contained several credit cards and identification documents.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Drinking, Argument, Leads To Murder Charge In Lee County

Drinking, and an argument leads to murder in Lee County, Virginia. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 24 year old Timothy Tomlinson of Jesse Peters Drive in Dryden is charged with the murder of 48 year old Shawn Nutting, of South Carolina. Police arrived at the residence and found Tomlinson on the roof of his house. He told police he had a gun and had just shot at Nutting following an argument. Police found Nutting dead from a gunshot wound to the face. Tomlinson is charged with first degree murder and is housed without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.
LEE COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report

Ballad, DA’s office meet over post-rape procedures …. Ballad Health will partner with the criminal justice system in a new model for aiding sexual assault victims at its hospitals — one suggested by area prosecutors, involving or led by outside partners and usually keeping victims out of emergency rooms.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

LEE COUNTY, VA

