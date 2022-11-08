Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
supertalk929.com
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of telephone scam
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office this week warns area residents of a circulating telephone scam. According to a social media post by the department, residents reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be with Appalachian Power, stating their bill was overdue and would be cut off if not paid.
wymt.com
Scam involving power company reported in one Southwest Virginia county
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Buchanan County are warning people about a scam from callers claiming they are from Appalachian Power. In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s office said they received reports people had been getting calls supposedly from the company to tell potential victims their bill is past due and service will be disconnected if it’s not paid immediately.
wcyb.com
Investigation underway after rumor of threat at John Battle High School, sheriff says
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An investigation is underway after a rumor of a threat at John Battle High School Friday morning, according to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis. School officials and deputies are investigating. There will be increased patrols and police presence at the school Friday. We'll have...
wcyb.com
Man arrested in connection to Sullivan County homicide makes court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The second man arrested in Sullivan County in connection to the homicide of a 17-year-old made a court appearance Wednesday. The Sullivan County Sheriff's office said investigators responded to the 100-block of County Hill Road in Blountville on Friday, where they found 17-year-old Gavin Brown dead.
supertalk929.com
Mountain City couple accused of fleeing police with child inside vehicle
A Mountain City couple was arrested on Tuesday after they reportedly led police on a pursuit while a child was in the vehicle. According to a report, deputies responded to two separate disturbance calls involving the same male suspect– the last one where he was allegedly running nude outside.
993thex.com
JCPD Arrest Suspect Who Chokes, Then Holds Knife To Victim’s Face
A man who choked and held a knife to the face of a female victim is jailed in Johnson City. Police tell us 23 year old Ryan Dos Santos was arrested when JCPD responded to a domestic disturbance call at the victim’s residence, address unknown. The victim told police Dos Santos had choked her and then held a knife to her face. Police say the victim had red marks and scratches on her neck and chest. Dos Santos is charged with Domestic Aggravated Assault and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Sentenced To 10-Years In Prison Following Incident In 2020
A man out of Pike County was recently sentenced to 10-years in prison. This coming after an incident in 2020, in which he fired a gun near a state trooper who had come to his house. 35-year-old Cory Whitehead, of Pikeville, is said to have grabbed his gun when he...
Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that investigators made the arrest in the early morning hours and transported the juvenile to the […]
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
The Tomahawk
Jimmy Morefield gets three-year probation for the killing of Teddy Allen Street in 2020
Jimmy Morefield was sentenced last Friday, November 4, 2022, in Johnson County to three years supervised probation with the Tennessee Department of Correction. Earlier The Tomahawk reported that following his trial (October 4-6, 2022), a jury found Morefield of Mountain City guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter. Morefield, 57, of 791 J...
wcyb.com
Johnson City man arrested for burglarizing vehicle and credit card fraud
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested and charged a Johnson City man for burglary of motor vehicle and three counts of credit card fraud. According to police, just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call on Gray Street in reference to a truck being broken into. The caller informed police that the only item that was taken was her husband’s wallet which contained several credit cards and identification documents.
2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
Hawkins County deputies find variety of dead animals at Rogersville residence
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home. An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of […]
993thex.com
Drinking, Argument, Leads To Murder Charge In Lee County
Drinking, and an argument leads to murder in Lee County, Virginia. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 24 year old Timothy Tomlinson of Jesse Peters Drive in Dryden is charged with the murder of 48 year old Shawn Nutting, of South Carolina. Police arrived at the residence and found Tomlinson on the roof of his house. He told police he had a gun and had just shot at Nutting following an argument. Police found Nutting dead from a gunshot wound to the face. Tomlinson is charged with first degree murder and is housed without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.
wjhl.com
Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report
Ballad, DA’s office meet over post-rape procedures …. Ballad Health will partner with the criminal justice system in a new model for aiding sexual assault victims at its hospitals — one suggested by area prosecutors, involving or led by outside partners and usually keeping victims out of emergency rooms.
JCPD accuses man of choking woman, threatening her with knife
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s face in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Johnson City authorities. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location, […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Boones Creek (Boones Creek, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Boones Creek on Wednesday evening. The Police confirmed that the accident happened on I-26 near Boones Creek. A motorbike and a pickup truck were involved in the collision, according to a Johnson City police spokesperson.
PHOTOS: Deputies in West Virginia seeking suspect(s) responsible for illegal Mingo Co. dump
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person(s) responsible for an illegal dump in the area. The dump is located on Devil Anse Drive between Matewan and Edgarton (also known as Delorme). Photos show items the person(s) unlawfully threw away at the site, the Sheriff’s Office says. Those […]
Lee County man charged with murdering South Carolina man
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Lee County man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot over the weekend, according to authorities. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Jesse Peters Drive in the Dryden area on Saturday regarding a possible gunshot. The sheriff’s office […]
