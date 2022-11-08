Drinking, and an argument leads to murder in Lee County, Virginia. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 24 year old Timothy Tomlinson of Jesse Peters Drive in Dryden is charged with the murder of 48 year old Shawn Nutting, of South Carolina. Police arrived at the residence and found Tomlinson on the roof of his house. He told police he had a gun and had just shot at Nutting following an argument. Police found Nutting dead from a gunshot wound to the face. Tomlinson is charged with first degree murder and is housed without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.

LEE COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO