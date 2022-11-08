ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

'Please Don't Do This To Yourself': Aaron Carter's Fiancée, Melanie Martin, Begged Him To Stop Drug Use Days Before His Death

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QcqMR_0j2aqMJj00
mega

Just days before Aaron Carter 's tragic passing on Saturday, November 5, the star's on-off fiancée, Melanie Martin , begged him to stop doing drugs, eerily telling him he would lose his life if he continued his dangerous lifestyle.

The "I Want Candy" crooner was huffing during an Instagram Live when he claimed his baby mama, with whom he shares 11-month-old son Prince with, told him, "You're going to die."

Carter seemed taken aback by the message and said out loud, "Wow ... that's f**ked up." According to reports, the dad-of-one read only part of Martin's message, and her full text shows that she was writing him out of concern.

"If it's true what you're doing, you're not going to end up alive ," she allegedly wrote him after hearing he was doing drugs. "You're going to die. I love you, this is not safe. Please don't do this to yourself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24j3VN_0j2aqMJj00
mega

As OK! previously reported, authorities found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at Carter's house, which is where his lifeless body was found submerged underwater in the bathtub. His housekeeper was the one to find him and call 911.

The child star had been candid about his struggles with mental health and addiction, but just one week before his death, he revealed he was selling his home because he was "ready for a new chapter." He added that his next house would be his for years to come because he wanted to "make a beautiful life for my family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gs4Uf_0j2aqMJj00
mega

Shortly after the news of Carter's death made headlines, Martin was seen in tears outside of his home. She also posted a two-second video on TikTok that showed her crying while behind the wheel.

CELEBS REACT TO AARON CARTER'S SUDDEN DEATH: 'JUST A TERRIBLE TRAGEDY'

"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," she said, via the Associated Press . "Our thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

The Lizzie McGuire alum's older brother, Nick Carter , made a tribute post for his sibling on Instagram, acknowledging that despite their hot and cold relationship, "my love for him has never ever faded."

"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," he continued. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here."

"God, Please take care of my baby brother," the pop singer, 42, concluded.

On Sunday, November 6, Nick and his Backstreet Boys bandmates paid tribute to the "Aaron's Party" singer, causing the boy bander to break down in tears onstage.

Comments / 24

Peter G
5d ago

Drugs and alcohol have taken many of my friends and family. Mixing different drugs with alcohol is very dangerous. I don't know about this young man's problems with them but It's a terrible tragedy

Reply(1)
8
elle c.
4d ago

Wow, the foreshadowing that took place..His new home he said he was going to move into ended up being Heaven.

Reply
5
Anthony Harris
3d ago

I overdose died 2 tymes and im here I listen after that wake up up call and I've lost so many ppl the same way after its krazy

Reply
2
Related
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’

Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
People

Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'

Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
OK! Magazine

Reese Witherspoon 'Doesn't Want To Be Drawn Into' Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe's 'Messy' Life: Source

Relations between former flames and longtime co-parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reportedly further cooled. The Legally Blonde lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, have seemingly left the nest. "Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week. Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I...
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

Rod Stewart's 42-Year-Old Son Sean Rushed To Hospital After Being Hit By Truck At Red Light

Rod Stewart’s son was rushed to the hospital after a truck reportedly hit him while he was stopped at a red light, RadarOnline.com has learned.The scary incident happened on Monday, resulting in Sean Stewart, 42, being immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.According to Sean’s Instagram, he was forced to wear a face mask and a neck brace as a result of the accident.“I got hit by a truck at a red light,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself on his Instagram Story. “Hard out here on these streets.”Sean has not yet shared any further details regarding where the accident...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Melanie Martin Photographed Moving Her Things Out Of Aaron Carter’s House 4 Days After His Death

Aaron Carter‘s fiancée Melanie Martin was seen moving her belongings out of the late singer’s Lancaster, Calif. home on Wednesday, Nov. 9 — just days after his body was discovered in the bathtub at the residence. Melanie was accompanied by a few friends as she carried her stuff into a moving van. Police could be seen at the scene as well, ensuring Melanie’s safety and a smooth transition.
LANCASTER, CA
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
RadarOnline

Aaron Carter's Friends Believe Late Singer Suffered A Relapse & Was Not Suicidal

Friends of Aaron Carter believe he may have suffered a tragic relapse prior to his death at 34, claiming he had plans to go to the studio and did not seem suicidal. Aaron had battled substance abuse for over a decade, enrolling in a month-long outpatient program through Lionrock Recovery just a few weeks ago, RadarOnline.com can confirm."I decided to enroll myself into that program," he said in September, clarifying the reason for his stay. "There's been no relapses. I haven't had any relapses ... it's just triggers are big right now for me. You know, so, I just, I...
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
The List

Why Fans Think This Duggar Son Had A Secret Baby

The Duggar family's Christmas newsletter might be a bit longer than usual this year. 2022 was a busy time for the "Counting On" reality family; it seemed that hardly a day passed without some new development in the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children. Of course, the most infamous was the trial and sentencing of oldest son Josh, which some family members felt was just and others felt was too harsh. But there were far happier events, too. Son Jeremiah was married in March, and three of the Duggar daughters — Jill Dillard, Jinger Vuolo, and Jessa Seewald — moved to new homes to accommodate their growing children.
People

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
SheKnows

Coco Austin Is With Daughter Chanel 'All Day' — So We Totally Get Why She and Ice-T Don't Want More Kids

Coco Austin is done having kids. She is mom to the beautiful Chanel Nicole Marrow, 6, with husband Ice-T, and she is perfectly happy with that. To each mom their own, but as someone with three kids myself, I wonder how she’s so sure (won’t she miss out on all that lovely sibling love?). But her reason is actually super relatable. While dressed up in sexy vampire costumes at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party, the actor and model told Us Weekly, “Nah. We’re one and done. One and done,” about the possibility of more kids. Ice-T added that Coco originally...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

153K+
Followers
5K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy