'Please Don't Do This To Yourself': Aaron Carter's Fiancée, Melanie Martin, Begged Him To Stop Drug Use Days Before His Death

Just days before Aaron Carter 's tragic passing on Saturday, November 5, the star's on-off fiancée, Melanie Martin , begged him to stop doing drugs, eerily telling him he would lose his life if he continued his dangerous lifestyle.

The "I Want Candy" crooner was huffing during an Instagram Live when he claimed his baby mama, with whom he shares 11-month-old son Prince with, told him, "You're going to die."

Carter seemed taken aback by the message and said out loud, "Wow ... that's f**ked up." According to reports, the dad-of-one read only part of Martin's message, and her full text shows that she was writing him out of concern.

"If it's true what you're doing, you're not going to end up alive ," she allegedly wrote him after hearing he was doing drugs. "You're going to die. I love you, this is not safe. Please don't do this to yourself."

As OK! previously reported, authorities found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at Carter's house, which is where his lifeless body was found submerged underwater in the bathtub. His housekeeper was the one to find him and call 911.

The child star had been candid about his struggles with mental health and addiction, but just one week before his death, he revealed he was selling his home because he was "ready for a new chapter." He added that his next house would be his for years to come because he wanted to "make a beautiful life for my family."

Shortly after the news of Carter's death made headlines, Martin was seen in tears outside of his home. She also posted a two-second video on TikTok that showed her crying while behind the wheel.

"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," she said, via the Associated Press . "Our thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

The Lizzie McGuire alum's older brother, Nick Carter , made a tribute post for his sibling on Instagram, acknowledging that despite their hot and cold relationship, "my love for him has never ever faded."

"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," he continued. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here."

"God, Please take care of my baby brother," the pop singer, 42, concluded.

On Sunday, November 6, Nick and his Backstreet Boys bandmates paid tribute to the "Aaron's Party" singer, causing the boy bander to break down in tears onstage.