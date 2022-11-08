Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez hints at free agency plans
Could Christian Vázquez return to the Boston Red Sox?. The midseason trade that shipped Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros was an unpopular decision in the Boston Red Sox clubhouse and with the fanbase, but it turned out well for the veteran catcher in the end. On Saturday...
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher
James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Scott Boras: ‘A very risky proposition’ for Red Sox not to keep Xander Bogaerts
LAS VEGAS -- As he often does at the beginning of free agency, super agent Scott Boras used puns, pop culture references and dad jokes to tout his available clients at the general managers meetings Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts was no exception. Boras referenced Bogaerts’ “uncle” Humphrey (the famous actor, who...
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Rumored Philadelphia Phillies free agent target Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox.
Scott Boras spins ex-Yankees, Mets outfielders as free-agent bargains
Spending season has arrived in Major League Baseball. But a pair of former Big Apple bats shouldn’t expect massive windfalls this winter. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman looked at the market for former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. BUY...
Dodgers’ internal shortstop option if Trea Turner leaves in free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers, despite a disappointing end to a 111-win season after fizzling out in the NLDS, remain arguably the most stacked team in the entire MLB. However, the Dodgers still have pressing issues to deal with in free agency, most notably the situation of free agent shortstop Trea Turner, the Dodgers’ marquee acquisition during the 2021 trade deadline.
MLB
Rockies make 2 additions to big league staff
DENVER -- The Rockies hired as their new hitting coach Hensley “Bam Bam” Meulens, who held the post for the Giants through three World Series titles and spent 2022 as the Yankees’ assistant hitting coach, and they promoted Triple-A Albuquerque manager Warren Schaeffer to the Major League staff as third-base/infield coach, the club announced Monday.
MLB
From Judge to Verlander, which free agents will Giants pursue?
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With the annual General Managers Meetings underway in Las Vegas, the Giants have entered full roster-building mode, initiating conversations that they hope will lay the groundwork for key free-agent deals this offseason.
MLB
The Twins need a starting shortstop. Where will they find one?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Carlos Correa is no longer a Minnesota Twin. Now what?. Correa opting out of the final two years of his three-year, $105.3 million contract...
MLB
1 year later, these stars get another chance at free agency
While players like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Jacob deGrom are getting their first taste of free agency this offseason, there is another group of players who should be plenty familiar with the process. That includes a number of stars who did this just last year and are back at...
Chaim Bloom Reaffirms Xander Bogaerts Is Red Sox’s Preferred Shortstop
Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract and became a free agent Monday, but the Red Sox still have the opportunity to re-sign the shortstop. Bogaerts had three years and $60 million remaining on his deal, which also included an option for 2026 that would have vested with 535 plate appearances in 2025. That’s a significant amount of money, but Bogaerts’ continued production since signing the six-year extension in April 2019 made opting out inevitable. The 30-year-old stands to land a more lucrative contract in free agency, either with Boston or with another franchise.
MLB
Here's where Rangers stand on free agent Pérez
ARLINGTON -- When the Rangers didn’t deal staff ace Martín Pérez at the 2022 Trade Deadline, general manager Chris Young said there was no doubt the club would welcome the lefty back for another season (or a few) in Texas. The Rangers have had exclusive negotiating rights...
MLB
10 free agents who could bounce back in 2023
Not everyone can be Aaron Judge. After spurning a seven-year, $213.5 million extension prior to the 2022 season, Judge went out and put together an incredible season that should end with an MVP trophy. But for every Judge, there’s a list of players who stumble. So while Judge is...
MLB
Dombrowski discusses free agents, Harper
Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is spending his time this week at the GM Meetings laying groundwork for one of the organization’s most anticipated offseasons in years. This is no longer a franchise trying to snap a postseason drought. This is a franchise trying to take the...
MLB
Twins begin 'match game' at GM Meetings
Here’s a sentence that should look quite unfamiliar at this stage of the offseason: The Twins might very well have enough pitching depth. So, with that longtime nemesis of roster construction perhaps a lesser issue around the Twin Cities this winter, how will the organization find impact value to make the team better?
MLB
Bloom: Bogaerts is Sox's 'first choice' at short
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Everyone knew it was coming. But it was still jarring for a Red Sox fan to see it when the news landed on various local and national platforms on Monday.
MLB
Twins pick up Gray's option, decline on Sanó, Archer, Bundy
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins’ quartet of option decisions to open this offseason was rather clear-cut, and Monday brought no surprises in that regard, as the club exercised its $12.7 million club option for right-hander Sonny Gray for the 2023 season while declining options for first baseman Miguel Sanó and righties Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer.
MLB
These guys aren't BBWAA Awards finalists -- but they're worthy
The finalists for the Baseball Writers' Association of America end-of-season awards were revealed on Monday night -- but, as always, it's hard to limit each category to just three choices per league. So while every finalist for the Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of...
MLB
It's never too early: 2023 Power Rankings
The 2022 World Series trophy has been handed out and the dust has settled on the Astros' victory parade, which can mean only one thing ... It's time for the way-too-early 2023 Power Rankings. Sure, free agency hasn't even started yet and a lot of teams will look very different...
