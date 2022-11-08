ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
NJ.com

Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher

James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
MLB

Rockies make 2 additions to big league staff

DENVER -- The Rockies hired as their new hitting coach Hensley “Bam Bam” Meulens, who held the post for the Giants through three World Series titles and spent 2022 as the Yankees’ assistant hitting coach, and they promoted Triple-A Albuquerque manager Warren Schaeffer to the Major League staff as third-base/infield coach, the club announced Monday.
DENVER, CO
MLB

From Judge to Verlander, which free agents will Giants pursue?

This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With the annual General Managers Meetings underway in Las Vegas, the Giants have entered full roster-building mode, initiating conversations that they hope will lay the groundwork for key free-agent deals this offseason.
MLB

The Twins need a starting shortstop. Where will they find one?

This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Carlos Correa is no longer a Minnesota Twin. Now what?. Correa opting out of the final two years of his three-year, $105.3 million contract...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

1 year later, these stars get another chance at free agency

While players like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Jacob deGrom are getting their first taste of free agency this offseason, there is another group of players who should be plenty familiar with the process. That includes a number of stars who did this just last year and are back at...
NESN

Chaim Bloom Reaffirms Xander Bogaerts Is Red Sox’s Preferred Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract and became a free agent Monday, but the Red Sox still have the opportunity to re-sign the shortstop. Bogaerts had three years and $60 million remaining on his deal, which also included an option for 2026 that would have vested with 535 plate appearances in 2025. That’s a significant amount of money, but Bogaerts’ continued production since signing the six-year extension in April 2019 made opting out inevitable. The 30-year-old stands to land a more lucrative contract in free agency, either with Boston or with another franchise.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Here's where Rangers stand on free agent Pérez

ARLINGTON -- When the Rangers didn’t deal staff ace Martín Pérez at the 2022 Trade Deadline, general manager Chris Young said there was no doubt the club would welcome the lefty back for another season (or a few) in Texas. The Rangers have had exclusive negotiating rights...
TEXAS STATE
MLB

10 free agents who could bounce back in 2023

Not everyone can be Aaron Judge. After spurning a seven-year, $213.5 million extension prior to the 2022 season, Judge went out and put together an incredible season that should end with an MVP trophy. But for every Judge, there’s a list of players who stumble. So while Judge is...
MLB

Dombrowski discusses free agents, Harper

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is spending his time this week at the GM Meetings laying groundwork for one of the organization’s most anticipated offseasons in years. This is no longer a franchise trying to snap a postseason drought. This is a franchise trying to take the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Twins begin 'match game' at GM Meetings

Here’s a sentence that should look quite unfamiliar at this stage of the offseason: The Twins might very well have enough pitching depth. So, with that longtime nemesis of roster construction perhaps a lesser issue around the Twin Cities this winter, how will the organization find impact value to make the team better?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Bloom: Bogaerts is Sox's 'first choice' at short

This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Everyone knew it was coming. But it was still jarring for a Red Sox fan to see it when the news landed on various local and national platforms on Monday.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Twins pick up Gray's option, decline on Sanó, Archer, Bundy

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins’ quartet of option decisions to open this offseason was rather clear-cut, and Monday brought no surprises in that regard, as the club exercised its $12.7 million club option for right-hander Sonny Gray for the 2023 season while declining options for first baseman Miguel Sanó and righties Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

These guys aren't BBWAA Awards finalists -- but they're worthy

The finalists for the Baseball Writers' Association of America end-of-season awards were revealed on Monday night -- but, as always, it's hard to limit each category to just three choices per league. So while every finalist for the Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of...
MLB

It's never too early: 2023 Power Rankings

The 2022 World Series trophy has been handed out and the dust has settled on the Astros' victory parade, which can mean only one thing ... It's time for the way-too-early 2023 Power Rankings. Sure, free agency hasn't even started yet and a lot of teams will look very different...

Comments / 0

Community Policy