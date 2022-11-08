ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachael Ray Gets Candid About Her Love Of Food & Her Partnership With Home Chef — Shop Now

By Katherine Tinsley
 5 days ago
Rachael Ray has built a name for herself due to her unique ability to develop quick and easy recipes. Now, the celebrated cook has partnered up with Home Chef to make her iconic meals accessible to fans.

Ray's collaboration with the popular meal preparation company might come as a shock to viewers, but the author felt as though it was a step in the right direction after watching them increase in popularity.

RACHAEL RAY SHARES DEVASTATING PHOTOS 1 MONTH AFTER 'CHILLING' HOUSE FIRE

"People have asked me for many, many, like seriously many years, what I think of in general, and I said, 'I like anything that gets you into the kitchen,'" the businesswoman exclusively tells OK! . "I think that's terrific. It's an odd answer because it kind of puts me out of business because who wants a 30-minute meal if they're getting everything in a kit."

Mega

While some Home Chef users might be intimidated by the thought of preparing their own plates, Ray stresses that food is meant to be enjoyed.

"All I want people to do is take more ownership of the opportunity for fun and adventure and feeling good about themselves and their families and their food," the host shares. "Home Chef specifically wanted my food, which I thought was flattering and sweet. So, why not give it a shot and we'll see how people like it?"

With years of experience under her belt, Ray has successfully written 28 cookbooks and continues to come up with ideas, which is why it was nearly impossible for the entrepreneur to pick a favorite dish — but there are a few culinary genres that she can't go without.

"I will literally eat anything. I love Thai food, Japanese food and Chinese food. I like food; I like to learn about it," Ray shares. "I like to be educated about it. I like to learn the different techniques that go into making it, but I enjoy the adventure that food is. I don't think you should be locked into one thing."

Keep scrolling to shop Rachel Ray x Home Chef.

Home Chef
SHOP NOW

Home Chef Meal Kits retail for $53.50+ at homechef.com .

