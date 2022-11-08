Read full article on original website
Study shows inherited risk factors for appendiceal cancer
One of every 10 patients with appendiceal cancer carries a germline genetic variant associated with cancer predisposition, according to a study in JAMA Oncology that is the first to show inherited risk factors for this rare cancer. Appendiceal cancer affects about one or two people per million annually. Historically it...
Proteomics approach helps identify protein signatures that can improve detection of prediabetes
Scientists have used a proteomics approach to identify a three-protein signature in the blood that can improve detection of isolated impaired glucose tolerance, a form of prediabetes. The research, led by scientists from the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, UK, and Berlin Institute of Health at Charité, Germany, is published today in Nature Medicine.
Unhealthy behaviors associated with poorer outcomes from COVID-19 infections
The American Journal of Medicine recently published an article recognizing the link between unhealthy lifestyle behaviors and the one million COVID-19 deaths in the United States. Dr. Carl "Chip" Lavie, Medical Director Cardiac Rehabilitation and Prevention at the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute was a senior author on this manuscript.
Study evaluates transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation as treatment for long COVID-chronic fatigue
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* server, researchers evaluated non-invasive transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation [tVNS] as a treatment for long COVID-related chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). Study: Transcutaneous Vagus Nerve Stimulation in the Treatment of Long Covid-Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Image Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock. Background. In one of their...
What is the duration of persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and what factors are associated with their resolution?
In a recent study published in the JAMA Network Open, researchers examined temporal dynamics of persistent symptom resolution following acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the general population of France. In addition, they reviewed risk factors associated with the duration of these symptoms. Background. Long COVID is a condition in...
A knowledgebase of currently known categorized COVID-19 severity variants
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers assessed human genome variants related to the susceptibility and severity of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Studies have reported that the genomic susceptibility of the host can increase the risk of severe SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) infections....
Study illuminates how a typical gut bacterium spreads through the body
A typical gut bacterium that can spread through the body and cause a serious infection resists natural immune defenses and antibiotics by enhancing its protective outer layer, known as the cell envelope, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators. The finding suggests possible new ways to target these bacterial infections.
New approach can help design shorter, more powerful trials to assess Parkinson’s drugs
Testing whether a new drug impacts the progression of Parkinson's disease takes years, in part because the disease often advances so slowly. Many Parkinson's patients don't have any worsening of their symptoms over the course of a typical clinical trial, even without treatment. Now, Scripps Research scientists have developed a...
Study finds no differences in CAR T-cell therapy outcomes among pediatric ALL patients across different socioeconomic levels
Social determinants of health affect the outcomes of many illnesses, and pediatric cancer is no exception. In fact, children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) living in poverty are significantly more likely to relapse and die from their disease than those from wealthier backgrounds. While socioeconomic status often influences survival outcomes, children with relapsed/refractory ALL treated with CAR T-cell therapy living in poverty are equally likely to achieve overall survival as children from more socioeconomically advantaged households, according to a study published today in Blood.
Comprehensive whole genome sequencing provides new insight into the 'genomic architecture' of autism
Researchers from The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) have uncovered new genes and genetic changes associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the largest autism whole genome sequencing analysis to date, providing better understanding into the 'genomic architecture' that underlies this disorder. The study, published today in Cell, used whole...
Handheld diagnostic all-in-one lab kit could increase the speed and volume of disease testing
Using swarms of pinhead-sized magnets inside a handheld, all-in-one lab kit, UCLA researchers have developed a technology that could significantly increase the speed and volume of disease testing, while reducing the costs and usage of scarce supplies. The automated tests can be easily manufactured, deployed and performed timely at a...
Research team identifies previously unknown ability of the autonomic nervous system
The autonomic nervous system is known as the control center for involuntary bodily processes such as the beating of our hearts and our breathing. The fact that this part of the nervous system also has the ability to spontaneously restore muscle function following a nerve injury was discovered by a research group at MedUni Vienna's Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery as part of their study recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Their findings may form the basis for improving and developing interventions to treat nerve lesions.
Multiple factors contributed to occupational stress of physicians during the pandemic
Front-line physicians who cared for COVID-19 patients during the first wave of the pandemic in New York City and New Orleans reported multiple factors that contributed to their occupational stress during this extraordinarily trying time in their careers. These included individual-level factors such as age, work experience and life stage;...
Neuromedin U decreases food intake and raises energy expenditure in mice, not in rats
Our sensory urges ranging from anger to hunger are regulated by hormonal or neuronal signals. Often, these impulses appear as behavioral responses, evoked through complex biological reactions. Components of these reactions are produced in the body through expression of certain proteins, which in turn, are coded by certain genes. Neuromedin...
Treatment using CRISPR genome editing alleviates swelling attacks in hereditary angioedema patients
Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare, genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurring, and unpredictable swelling attacks in various organs and tissues of the body, which can be painful, debilitating, and life-threatening. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY shows a treatment using the CRISPR genome editing technology succeeded in alleviating swelling and reducing the frequency of attacks.
$3.2 million grant helps to study the benefits of mind-body practices for patients undergoing surgery
Can mind-body practices such as gentle yoga or self-reflection benefit patients undergoing surgery? It's a question that researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine are examining with the support of a five-year, $3.2 million grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Research shows that yoga practices such as meditation,...
Lund researchers identify the reason behind chemoresistance in neuroblastoma
Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have identified one of the reasons why the childhood cancer neuroblastoma becomes resistant to chemotherapy. The findings are significant for how future treatments should be designed. The results have been published in Science Advances. Neuroblastoma is an aggressive cancer of the sympathetic nervous system,...
People with Alzheimer's disease can be identified before any symptoms appear
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
UCR scientists pave the way for diabetes and cancer patients to forget injections
Researchers at UC Riverside are paving the way for diabetes and cancer patients to forget needles and injections, and instead take pills to manage their conditions. Some drugs for these diseases dissolve in water, so transporting them through the intestines, which receive what we drink and eat, is not feasible. As a result, these drugs cannot be administered by mouth. However, UCR scientists have created a chemical "tag" that can be added to these drugs, allowing them to enter blood circulation via the intestines.
Researchers quantify the impact of heat exposure on physical work capacity
It is predicted that the planet's average temperature could be between 2 and 9.7°F (1.1 to 5.4°C) warmer in 2100 than it is today. But what impact would this increase in temperature have on the global workforce?. Researchers at Loughborough University, led by Professor George Havenith, Director of...
