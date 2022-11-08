Read full article on original website
Study shows inherited risk factors for appendiceal cancer
One of every 10 patients with appendiceal cancer carries a germline genetic variant associated with cancer predisposition, according to a study in JAMA Oncology that is the first to show inherited risk factors for this rare cancer. Appendiceal cancer affects about one or two people per million annually. Historically it...
Repeat SARS-CoV-2 infections increase risk of adverse health conditions in multiple organs
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began almost three years ago, scientists have learned that an initial infection can lead to short- and long-term health risks affecting nearly every organ system in the body. They've also determined that people can get COVID-19 a second or a third time, despite acquiring natural antibodies after the first infection and receiving vaccination and booster shots.
Unhealthy behaviors associated with poorer outcomes from COVID-19 infections
The American Journal of Medicine recently published an article recognizing the link between unhealthy lifestyle behaviors and the one million COVID-19 deaths in the United States. Dr. Carl "Chip" Lavie, Medical Director Cardiac Rehabilitation and Prevention at the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute was a senior author on this manuscript.
Researchers analyze attitudes towards COVID-19 vaccination among medical and nursing personnel
Due to their close contacts with patients, people working in the medical and nursing fields have a higher risk of infecting themselves and others with the COVID-19 coronavirus. Being vaccinated is therefore essential not only for their own protection but also for their patients. Carolin Muschalik and co-authors from the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) have now asked whether (and to what extent) the attitudes towards COVID-19 vaccination in this group differ from those in the general population, and whether identified differences could support recommendations for action (Dtsch Arztebl Int 2022;119.DOI: 10.3238/arztebl.m2022.0206).
New intervention helps patients with addiction to better manage their health
An intervention that teaches patients in addiction treatment how to better connect with their primary care medical team on both mental and physical health concerns resulted in long-term benefits over 5 years, including more primary care use and fewer substance-related emergency department visits, Kaiser Permanente researchers have found. The study,...
UCR scientists pave the way for diabetes and cancer patients to forget injections
Researchers at UC Riverside are paving the way for diabetes and cancer patients to forget needles and injections, and instead take pills to manage their conditions. Some drugs for these diseases dissolve in water, so transporting them through the intestines, which receive what we drink and eat, is not feasible. As a result, these drugs cannot be administered by mouth. However, UCR scientists have created a chemical "tag" that can be added to these drugs, allowing them to enter blood circulation via the intestines.
What is the duration of persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and what factors are associated with their resolution?
In a recent study published in the JAMA Network Open, researchers examined temporal dynamics of persistent symptom resolution following acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the general population of France. In addition, they reviewed risk factors associated with the duration of these symptoms. Background. Long COVID is a condition in...
Study finds no differences in CAR T-cell therapy outcomes among pediatric ALL patients across different socioeconomic levels
Social determinants of health affect the outcomes of many illnesses, and pediatric cancer is no exception. In fact, children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) living in poverty are significantly more likely to relapse and die from their disease than those from wealthier backgrounds. While socioeconomic status often influences survival outcomes, children with relapsed/refractory ALL treated with CAR T-cell therapy living in poverty are equally likely to achieve overall survival as children from more socioeconomically advantaged households, according to a study published today in Blood.
Updated EULAR recommendations on the use of DMARDs for people with RA
Since their first publication in 2010, the EULAR recommendations for the use of disease-modifying anti-rheumatic treatments (DMARDs) in people with RA have become a most important publication in the field, and their updates are relied upon by many healthcare professionals, professional organisations and other stakeholders to offer an up-to-date and robust analysis on an optimal approach to the application of available treatment options in clinical practice. The recommendations were last updated in 2019, and there have been no new drug classes released since then; however, two key factors warranted revisiting this fifth version of the document.
Study shows the importance of preserving microglia and Sirt1 functional efficiency for longevity
A new research paper was published in Aging (listed as "Aging (Albany NY)" by MEDLINE/PubMed and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 14, Issue 20, entitled, "Age-associated changes in microglia activation and Sirtuin-1- chromatin binding patterns." The aging process is associated with changes in mechanisms maintaining physiology, influenced by genetics...
Multiple factors contributed to occupational stress of physicians during the pandemic
Front-line physicians who cared for COVID-19 patients during the first wave of the pandemic in New York City and New Orleans reported multiple factors that contributed to their occupational stress during this extraordinarily trying time in their careers. These included individual-level factors such as age, work experience and life stage;...
Treatment using CRISPR genome editing alleviates swelling attacks in hereditary angioedema patients
Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare, genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurring, and unpredictable swelling attacks in various organs and tissues of the body, which can be painful, debilitating, and life-threatening. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY shows a treatment using the CRISPR genome editing technology succeeded in alleviating swelling and reducing the frequency of attacks.
$3.2 million grant helps to study the benefits of mind-body practices for patients undergoing surgery
Can mind-body practices such as gentle yoga or self-reflection benefit patients undergoing surgery? It's a question that researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine are examining with the support of a five-year, $3.2 million grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Research shows that yoga practices such as meditation,...
Experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine leads to significant tumor regression in mice
An experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine induced two distinct and desirable immune system responses that led to significant tumor regression in mice, report investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found that intravenous (IV) administration of the vaccine...
Proteomics approach helps identify protein signatures that can improve detection of prediabetes
Scientists have used a proteomics approach to identify a three-protein signature in the blood that can improve detection of isolated impaired glucose tolerance, a form of prediabetes. The research, led by scientists from the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, UK, and Berlin Institute of Health at Charité, Germany, is published today in Nature Medicine.
Lund researchers identify the reason behind chemoresistance in neuroblastoma
Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have identified one of the reasons why the childhood cancer neuroblastoma becomes resistant to chemotherapy. The findings are significant for how future treatments should be designed. The results have been published in Science Advances. Neuroblastoma is an aggressive cancer of the sympathetic nervous system,...
Is placental antibody transfer after COVID-19 vaccination different from that after SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnant individuals?
In a recent study published in the JAMA Network Open, researchers investigated the placental transfer ratios of anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies in pregnant females. They did so in two cohorts of pregnant females; the first cohort had females who suffered from natural SARS-CoV-2 infection, and the other had received coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination.
Smartphones are potential receptacles for allergens, study shows
According to the 2018 U.S. Census, smart phones are present in 85% of American households. They are reportedly viewed 14 million times a day, making them potential receptacles for environmental hazards such as allergens. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY, showed elevated levels of cat and dog allergens, as well as β-D glucans (BDG) and endotoxin on simulated phone models.
Focused ultrasound treatment offers long-term relief for patients with essential tremor
A scalpel-free, high-tech form of brain surgery pioneered at UVA Health offers long-term relief for patients with essential tremor, a common movement disorder, a five-year review shows. The study offers important insights into the durability of the benefits of focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor. Five years after treatment, clinical...
Study: Only half of food allergic adult patients have immediate access to epinephrine
Epinephrine is the only medication that can stop anaphylaxis and it is critical that everyone with a food allergy has access to epinephrine to treat life threatening reactions. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY shows that only half of food allergic adult patients have immediate access to epinephrine, and 36% of adults believe epinephrine auto injectors (EAIs) can cause negative or life-threatening effects.
