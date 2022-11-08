Read full article on original website
Christian Vázquez Could Be An Affordable Upgrade at Catcher
Vázquez is coming off a solid four-year run with the Boston Red Sox as their everyday catcher.
MLB
Bogaerts an X-factor on free-agent market
LAS VEGAS -- Executives from all 30 clubs descended upon the Conrad at Resorts World on Monday, officially launching the offseason with this year’s General Managers Meetings. The meetings fall during MLB’s “quiet period,” as free agents are not permitted to negotiate with other teams until Thursday at 5...
MLB
Dusty returning to Astros in '23: 'This is what I was called to do'
HOUSTON -- Not long before Astros manager Dusty Baker and his players and staff boarded buses to head to the team’s championship parade through the downstreet streets on Monday, Baker met with owner Jim Crane at Minute Maid Park and hammered out a deal to return for 2023. The agreement took just 15 minutes to complete.
MLB
2 MVP finalists and 1 up for ROY: Cards eye hefty BBWAA haul
ST. LOUIS -- Spectacular seasons for Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado -- performances that pushed the Cardinals to an NL Central crown -- made them MVP finalists, while teammate Brendan Donovan’s rookie season continues to get better and better. Arenado and Goldschmidt were joined by Padres star third baseman...
MLB
10 free agents who could bounce back in 2023
Not everyone can be Aaron Judge. After spurning a seven-year, $213.5 million extension prior to the 2022 season, Judge went out and put together an incredible season that should end with an MVP trophy. But for every Judge, there’s a list of players who stumble. So while Judge is...
Yardbarker
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
Yardbarker
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
This former Chicago Cubs superstar opted out of his contract
There are a lot of former Chicago Cubs All-Stars playing across the league for other teams. Some of them are having major success and some of them probably miss the good old days. One of them, however, is opting out of the contract that he had with an elite team.
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
Rangers Turn Down Veteran's Option
The veteran outfielder had the worst offensive season of his career in any year when he played at least 100 games.
White Sox to pursue 2B addition after Josh Harrison move
It’s a question for a second straight offseason. When the White Sox take the field on Opening Day, who will be playing second base?. Second base was one of the White Sox’ most pressing needs last winter, when they brought in Josh Harrison on a one-year deal. Harrison,...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals A Major Marlins Trade Rumor
The MLB offseason has officially begun, and free agency will get started on Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. But it’s not just free agency that makes the offseason so compelling. Often times, it’s the trade market that can turn some heads. One pitcher in particular is being...
MLB Insider Names Two NL Teams That Could Sign Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency
This MLB insider envisions a scenario where Rizzo returns to the National League as a free agent this winter
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
MLB
Cortes taking diligent approach to injury rehab
NEW YORK -- Almost three weeks after injuring his left groin, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes said he is still in recovery. Cortes, who suffered the injury in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros, started rehab last week. The 27-year-old has been working on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. He believes he is close to recovery, but there’s still bruising in the area.
MLB
A's prospect Gelof sets up for a big finish in AFL
MESA, Ariz. -- After batting .300 in his first 10 Arizona Fall League games, Zack Gelof fell into a 3-for-31 tailspin. He tried not to overthink his struggles and used a three-day break in the developmental league's schedule to reset himself for the final week. In his first game back,...
MLB
Cubs name Kelly hitting coach; 11 coaches return from '22
The Cubs on Tuesday announced David Ross’ major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. New to the coaching staff are Dustin Kelly (hitting coach), Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach, game planning) and Alex Smith (major league coach, data development and process). Eleven coaches are returning from the 2022 season with Juan Cabreja transitioning to assistant hitting coach from staff assistant and Jonathan Mota now a major league coach from staff assistant.
MLB
Here's where Rangers stand on free agent Pérez
ARLINGTON -- When the Rangers didn’t deal staff ace Martín Pérez at the 2022 Trade Deadline, general manager Chris Young said there was no doubt the club would welcome the lefty back for another season (or a few) in Texas. The Rangers have had exclusive negotiating rights...
