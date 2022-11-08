ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

MLB

Bogaerts an X-factor on free-agent market

LAS VEGAS -- Executives from all 30 clubs descended upon the Conrad at Resorts World on Monday, officially launching the offseason with this year’s General Managers Meetings. The meetings fall during MLB’s “quiet period,” as free agents are not permitted to negotiate with other teams until Thursday at 5...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Dusty returning to Astros in '23: 'This is what I was called to do'

HOUSTON -- Not long before Astros manager Dusty Baker and his players and staff boarded buses to head to the team’s championship parade through the downstreet streets on Monday, Baker met with owner Jim Crane at Minute Maid Park and hammered out a deal to return for 2023. The agreement took just 15 minutes to complete.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

2 MVP finalists and 1 up for ROY: Cards eye hefty BBWAA haul

ST. LOUIS -- Spectacular seasons for Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado -- performances that pushed the Cardinals to an NL Central crown -- made them MVP finalists, while teammate Brendan Donovan’s rookie season continues to get better and better. Arenado and Goldschmidt were joined by Padres star third baseman...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

10 free agents who could bounce back in 2023

Not everyone can be Aaron Judge. After spurning a seven-year, $213.5 million extension prior to the 2022 season, Judge went out and put together an incredible season that should end with an MVP trophy. But for every Judge, there’s a list of players who stumble. So while Judge is...
Yardbarker

Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency

The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis

In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals A Major Marlins Trade Rumor

The MLB offseason has officially begun, and free agency will get started on Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. But it’s not just free agency that makes the offseason so compelling. Often times, it’s the trade market that can turn some heads. One pitcher in particular is being...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Cortes taking diligent approach to injury rehab

NEW YORK -- Almost three weeks after injuring his left groin, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes said he is still in recovery. Cortes, who suffered the injury in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros, started rehab last week. The 27-year-old has been working on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. He believes he is close to recovery, but there’s still bruising in the area.
NEW YORK STATE
MLB

A's prospect Gelof sets up for a big finish in AFL

MESA, Ariz. -- After batting .300 in his first 10 Arizona Fall League games, Zack Gelof fell into a 3-for-31 tailspin. He tried not to overthink his struggles and used a three-day break in the developmental league's schedule to reset himself for the final week. In his first game back,...
MESA, AZ
MLB

Cubs name Kelly hitting coach; 11 coaches return from '22

The Cubs on Tuesday announced David Ross’ major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. New to the coaching staff are Dustin Kelly (hitting coach), Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach, game planning) and Alex Smith (major league coach, data development and process). Eleven coaches are returning from the 2022 season with Juan Cabreja transitioning to assistant hitting coach from staff assistant and Jonathan Mota now a major league coach from staff assistant.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Here's where Rangers stand on free agent Pérez

ARLINGTON -- When the Rangers didn’t deal staff ace Martín Pérez at the 2022 Trade Deadline, general manager Chris Young said there was no doubt the club would welcome the lefty back for another season (or a few) in Texas. The Rangers have had exclusive negotiating rights...
TEXAS STATE

