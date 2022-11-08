Read full article on original website
Former Indians’ slugger gets another shot at baseball Hall of Fame
Albert Belle remains the only player in MLB history to hit 50 homeruns and 50 doubles in a single season
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge gets good news on eve of market opening
Before Aaron Judge gets his ka-ching, the Yankees’ free agent will be adding some silver to his trophy case. The first biggie came Wednesday when Judge was the American League receipt of the 2022 Hank Aaron Award, which goes to the top offensive player in each circuit. Judge will...
Phillies Claim Luis Ortiz And Andrew Vasquez From Giants
The Phillies announced that they have claimed two relievers off waivers from the Giants. Right-hander Luis Ortiz and left-hander Andrew Vasquez will jump to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Phillies also outrighted five players: right-handers Mark Appel and Hans Crouse, lefties Kent Emanuel and Damon Jones, along with infielder Yairo Munoz.
Here are the 2022 finalists for MVP, Cy Young, ROY and MOY
The finalists for MLB's four major end-of-season awards -- Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player -- were revealed on Monday night. The 2022 award winners for each league will be announced next week, starting at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network each day:
2 MVP finalists and 1 up for ROY: Cards eye hefty BBWAA haul
ST. LOUIS -- Spectacular seasons for Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado -- performances that pushed the Cardinals to an NL Central crown -- made them MVP finalists, while teammate Brendan Donovan’s rookie season continues to get better and better. Arenado and Goldschmidt were joined by Padres star third baseman...
Judge officially a finalist for AL MVP honors
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge captured a slice of history this past season, setting the American League’s single-season home run record while taking his pursuit of a Triple Crown into the season’s final week. It was a remarkable performance, and now the slugging superstar waits to learn if it has earned him hardware.
Rising O's see Rutschman (ROY), Hyde (MOY) named award finalists
The Orioles’ breakthrough 2022 season has resulted in national recognition for a pair of key figures in the franchise’s turnaround. On Monday, manager Brandon Hyde and catcher Adley Rutschman were named finalists for Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards. Hyde is among the three finalists for American League Manager of the Year, along with Cleveland’s Terry Francona and Seattle’s Scott Servais. Rutschman is up for AL Rookie of the Year with Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez.
Astros' Álvarez Named American League MVP Finalist
For the first time in his career, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez was named a finalist for the Most Valuable Player Award.
Sandy a finalist for NL Cy Young after dominant ‘22
MIAMI -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is one step closer to making franchise history. Alcantara was named a finalist for the 2022 National League Cy Young Award alongside Braves lefty Max Fried and Dodgers southpaw Julio Urías on Monday night . The winner, as voted on by the Baseball Writers' Association of America before the postseason began, will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 16.
Harris, Strider, Fried, Snitker finalists for heavy hardware
ATLANTA -- Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Brian Snitker are all finalists for the major end-of-season awards, which will be announced next week on MLB Network. Harris and Strider are finalists for the National League’s Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award. Fried is a NL Cy...
Kwan, Francona finalists for AL ROY, MOY awards
With few expectations come more opportunities for a team to turn heads. The Guardians capitalized on the chance to do just that this season, and now they’re getting recognition. On Monday night, Steven Kwan was named a finalist for the American League Rookie of the Year Award, and his...
Goldy captures NL's Hank Aaron Award
Already the winner of the Players Choice "Most Outstanding Player" Award for the National League and a finalist for the NL's Most Valuable Player Award that has eluded him several times before, Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt picked up another prestigious individual honor on Wednesday night. • All-time winners.
J-Rod (ROY), Servais (MOY) named finalists for BBWAA Awards
SEATTLE -- This could be the first of many, many awards seasons headlined by the Mariners’ bright young star, Julio Rodríguez. And for Scott Servais, he finds himself in familiar territory for the second straight November. Unsurprisingly, Rodríguez was announced as a finalist for the American League Rookie...
Machado an NL MVP finalist, along with two Cardinals
Manny Machado's remarkable 2022 season might just end with some hardware. For the second time in three years, Machado is one of three finalists for the National League Most Valuable Player Award. This time, he has built quite a case. • 2022 MLB Awards: Complete coverage. Machado's 7.4 wins above...
In 1st year with Mets, Showalter finalist for NL MOY
NEW YORK -- One year ago, the Mets hired Buck Showalter in the hopes that he could help remake their organizational culture. And while Showalter’s Mets didn’t quite reach the heights that many envisioned for them, there’s little doubt the team demonstrated significant improvement under his stewardship.
After banner year, Cease a Cy finalist
CHICAGO -- Dylan Cease doesn’t need a 2022 American League Cy Young Award to validate his elite performance at the top of the White Sox rotation this past season. But the Baseball Writers' Association of America voters clearly witnessed the same level of dominance as everyone else, including opposing hitters, from the right-hander. Cease was named one of the three finalists for the AL Cy Young Award as announced by the BBWAA on Monday night on MLB Network. The winners will be revealed on Nov. 16.
Manoah a Cy Young finalist after breakout year
TORONTO -- Alek Manoah has been named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award, recognizing an exceptional season for the 24-year-old ace who has quickly established himself as a franchise cornerstone. Manoah posted a 2.24 ERA for the Blue Jays in 2022, hauling 196 2/3 remarkably consistent innings....
HR king Judge wins AL's Hank Aaron Award
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge’s remarkable season has earned another accolade. The American League’s new home run king was honored Wednesday with the Hank Aaron Award, recognizing the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. The Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt brought home the National League’s Aaron Award. Winners were...
Ohtani's two-way play earns another AL MVP finalist nod
ANAHEIM -- Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named a finalist for the American League Most Valuable Player Award on Monday, although he wasn’t among the three finalists for the AL Cy Young Award. Ohtani joins the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Astros’ Yordan Alvarez as the finalists for the...
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
