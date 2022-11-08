CHICAGO -- Dylan Cease doesn’t need a 2022 American League Cy Young Award to validate his elite performance at the top of the White Sox rotation this past season. But the Baseball Writers' Association of America voters clearly witnessed the same level of dominance as everyone else, including opposing hitters, from the right-hander. Cease was named one of the three finalists for the AL Cy Young Award as announced by the BBWAA on Monday night on MLB Network. The winners will be revealed on Nov. 16.

