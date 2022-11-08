ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Hofstra defeats Princeton 83-77

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 27 points in Hofstra’s 83-77 win over Princeton on Monday night in a season opener.

Amar’e Marshall added 15 points and Darlinstone Dubar had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Tosan Evbuomwan finished with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. Princeton also got 21 points and two blocks from Keeshawn Kellman. Ryan Langborg had 17 points.

Both teams next play Friday. Hofstra hosts Iona while Princeton visits Navy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

