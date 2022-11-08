ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Pember's 40, Abee's 3s in 2OT get UNC Asheville past UCF

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Drew Pember scored 40 points and UNC Asheville defeated UCF 98-95 in double overtime on Monday night in a season opener.

Pember knocked down a pair of free throws to tie the game 76-76, and a last-second 3-point attempt from UCF was off the mark to force overtime.

It was 86-all at the end of the first overtime. In the second OT, Jamon Battle had a key three-point play and Fletcher Abee hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final minutes. Abee’s last 3-pointer with 55 seconds left gave Asheville the lead for good.

Pember had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones added 20 points while going 7 of 12 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had six rebounds. Nicholas McMullen went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Taylor Hendricks led the Knights in scoring, finishing with 23 points, two steals and three blocks. UCF also got 20 points and two steals from CJ Kelly. In addition, Brandon Suggs finished with 16 points and four steals.

UNC Asheville’s next game is Saturday against Brevard at home, and UCF hosts Florida State on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Florida high school football game leaves 1 dead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A shooting outside a Florida high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety. Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city’s police chief. The Orlando Sentinel reported that after the shots, players and spectators fled to the opposite side of the stadium. Officers ran to the parking lot and found one adult dead and another wounded, Smith said. Four juveniles were arrested, including one carrying a gun, he said. No charges were immediately filed and no names have been released.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy