Topo Designs’ Rover Leather Pack is a sleek backpack you can take anywhere. Equipped for everything from toting materials to the office to bringing supplies home from school, this versatile bag will quickly become your go-to gear hauler. Made of an abrasion-resistant cordura and built with padded shoulder straps, this bag will perform just as well on your commute as it will on the trail. As an added bonus, the bag also comes with a laptop sleeve to keep your electronics safe and features a series of smart pockets for easy organization. On November 8, fans can take 20 percent off one full price item – so make sure to cash in and bring home Topo Designs’ durable Rover Leather Pack at the best price of the season.

5 DAYS AGO