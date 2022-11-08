Read full article on original website
Your Wardrobe Wants These Stylish, Comfortable, Washable Shoes
Classic Hollywood star Steve McQueen, well-known for his lead role in the 1968 thriller Bullitt, was an icon who embodied cool from head to toe. McQueen's aesthetic on and off screen served as a muse for Rothy's newest designs. Named after the street where Rothy's is based (Montgomery Street in San Francisco) this shoe pays honor to the city the brand calls home. The Monty (for short) draws on quintessential McQueen looks and takes notes from traditional footwear –but adds a contemporary twist. The Monty is knit with a blend of premium merino wool and Rothy's signature thread made from recycled plastic bottles. The result is versatile, comfortable footwear that is simultaneously unexpected and familiar. All of Rothy's footwear exudes the same cool-and-casual attitude that'll last season after season. (They'd look especially at home heel- and toe-ing the pedals of a '68 Mustang fastback...) Check out our picks to get or give this holiday season.
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 10 “Alternate Bobcats” Looksee Sample
In their final year under the Charlotte Bobcats monicker, the Jordan-owned franchise received its own commemorative Air Jordan 10 colorway. Eight years removed from its initial release, English Sole is giving us an up-close look at alternate sample of the silhouette. Disparate in its choice to coat the model’s leather...
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Surfaces Online
You can never go wrong with an Air Jordan 11 Low. Fans of the Air Jordan 11 Low have been blessed with some truly amazing colorways over the past few years. While most people prefer the OG version of the Jordan 11, it is impossible to deny the power of a low-top sneaker.
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”
The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
Air Jordan 5 “Craft” Rumored Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 5 is getting multiple new offerings next year. Air Jordan 5 fans have been blessed with some truly amazing sneakers over the last few years. In 2020, the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary, and this led to numerous releases. From retros to fresh new colorways, fans got plenty of sneakers to be excited about.
Air Jordan 3 “Marstone” Rumored For 2023
A new Air Jordan 3 for kids is dropping next Spring. Tinker Hatfield snapped when he made the Air Jordan 3. If you are a sneakerhead, you know that this is the shoe that made Michael Jordan want to stay with Nike. Hatfield saved Nike, and for years afterward, he was given the pleasure of designing shoes for MJ.
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Skyline” Coming Soon: On-Foot Look
This might be one of the best Air Jordan 1 High OGs we’ve seen in a while. Michael Jordan has come through with some truly iconic shoes, including the Air Jordan 1 High OG. In the eyes of many, this is far and away his best shoe. He got to wear it during his first couple of seasons in the NBA, and to this day, fans love getting new colorways.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of Twitter has rendered massive corporate layoffs and attrition – and completely unmitigated confusion for its user base. After announcing a new $8 subscription-based verification process with seemingly zero actual identity verification infrastructure, mayhem ensued as random users began successfully impersonating prominent creators/politicians/celebrities and trolling global brands. As of this morning, the verification function is suspended – with no official word from Twitter (no surprise, since "Twitter no longer has a communications department"). There's no telling exactly what is in store for the platform and its users, but all are guaranteed to be in for a bumpy, and possibly very short, ride.
Hit the Office, Books or Trail with This Versatile Leather Pack
Topo Designs’ Rover Leather Pack is a sleek backpack you can take anywhere. Equipped for everything from toting materials to the office to bringing supplies home from school, this versatile bag will quickly become your go-to gear hauler. Made of an abrasion-resistant cordura and built with padded shoulder straps, this bag will perform just as well on your commute as it will on the trail. As an added bonus, the bag also comes with a laptop sleeve to keep your electronics safe and features a series of smart pockets for easy organization. On November 8, fans can take 20 percent off one full price item – so make sure to cash in and bring home Topo Designs’ durable Rover Leather Pack at the best price of the season.
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Vachetta Tan” Coming Soon
The Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting a new Fall colorway. Perhaps the greatest sneaker of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a truly phenomenal silhouette that fans have loved for a very long time. In fact, this year is special for the shoe, as it is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Any anniversary is a big one, but 40 years is a special mark.
Air Jordan 7 “Crimson” Set For June 2023 Arrival
The Air Jordan 7 Retro will be a continuing presence in the Jordan release dates calendar at least through June 2023 thanks to this latest development. The Air Jordan 7 “Crimson” is set to arrive on the 30th of that month, ostensibly inspired by the Air Jordan 6 “White/Infrared” that first released in 1991.
New Bape x Adidas Superstar Collab Drops This Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new sneaker collaboration between Adidas Originals and A Bathing Ape is hitting retail soon. The legendary streetwear label announced on Instagram today that it has joined forces with the German sportswear giant to deliver a new Superstar collab dropping before week’s end. The latest Bape x Adidas Superstar collab features a premium black-based leather upper that’s offset by white accents on the star logo, the heel tab, and sock liner. Breaking up the look is a sail shell toe, black...
Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Craft’ Have Emerged
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Fans of the iconic Air Jordan 4 will have a new colorway of the shoe to look forward to soon. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @solesbyzay_backup shared images of the Air Jordan 4 “Craft” on Instagram yesterday, a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature basketball shoe that’s scheduled to release in February 2023. The latest Air Jordan 4 “Craft” colorway may look similar to the beloved “Cool Grey” makeup of the shoe that last released in 2019 but...
