Tennessee State

Field & Stream

Bowhunter Arrows Extremely Rare Hermaphrodite Deer in Kansas

Back in 2017, bowhunter Dave Powell of Winfield, West Virginia, came across some trail-camera photos of an unusual deer that was running around on his Kansas hunting lease. The whitetail’s nontypical rack was impressive in its own right—with tons of points, pronounced drop tines, and kickers going every which way—but there was something else that made the deer special. “I thought it was an antlered doe,” Powell recently told the West Virginia-based Metro News. “I’ve observed this deer…and on two separate occasions I had seen [it] urinate in the same manner a doe would.”
WINFIELD, WV
The Spun

Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory

Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE

