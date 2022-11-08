Back in 2017, bowhunter Dave Powell of Winfield, West Virginia, came across some trail-camera photos of an unusual deer that was running around on his Kansas hunting lease. The whitetail’s nontypical rack was impressive in its own right—with tons of points, pronounced drop tines, and kickers going every which way—but there was something else that made the deer special. “I thought it was an antlered doe,” Powell recently told the West Virginia-based Metro News. “I’ve observed this deer…and on two separate occasions I had seen [it] urinate in the same manner a doe would.”

