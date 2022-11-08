ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

BOISE STATE 71, WASHINGTON STATE 61

Percentages: FG .349, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Bamba 4-7, Mullins 1-5, Powell 1-5, Gueye 0-1, Hamon-Crespin 0-1, Rosario 0-2, Rodman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bamba, Gueye, Powell, Rosario). Turnovers: 13 (Bamba 4, Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Powell 2, Rodman 2, Mullins). Steals:...
BOISE, ID
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Pullin jumper lifts UC Riverside past Loyola Marymount 81-79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zyon Pullin knocked down a jumper with 1.6 seconds left to lift UC Riverside to an 81-79 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. UC Riverside trailed by 20 points early in second half, but cut that deficit to just five points on two Pullin free throws with 12 minutes left.
RIVERSIDE, CA

