Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
2022 Nebraska election results
As polls close across Nebraska, KCAU 9 is following many races. Data will be updated as results come in, providing you with the latest information.
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s loss to Michigan
Nebraska suffered an emphatic 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan while losing another quarterback — and its offensive coordinator — to injury. The Huskers held on to a puncher's chance early, but their offensive ineptitude was on full display in the second half. The blowout marked Nebraska’s second 30+ point loss this season and officially eliminated it from bowl game contention.
KETV.com
2022 Nebraska midterm election results: Governor's race, congressional seats and more
OMAHA, Neb. — GOVERNOR | 1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | STATE, LEGISLATURE | DOUGLAS COUNTY | OMAHA CHARTER AMENDMENTS | SARPY COUNTY | LANCASTER COUNTY | DODGE COUNTY | CASS COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. Tuesday was midterm election day and ballots...
Daily Nebraskan
Rural Fellowship program pushes students to aid rural Nebraska communities
Rural communities across Nebraska often lack support to solve every problem that comes their way. Through the Rural Fellowship program, students can help provide that necessary assistance. The program connects students with rural Nebraska communities where they collaborate with community leaders to provide service. Students are placed in pairs and...
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
Daily Nebraskan
STRUVE: Nebraska football overmatched, understaffed in loss at Michigan
Sleet fell, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple went down on the sideline, and redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy was helped off the field with an injury. Little went right in the first half for the Huskers in The Big House, but they found themselves within striking distance. Down 17-3 at halftime,...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska cross country teams cap season at the Midwest Regional
The Husker men’s and women’s cross country squads saw their seasons come to an end on Friday as neither team qualified anyone for next week’s NCAA Championships. Both groups toed the line for the qualifying meet in Columbia, Missouri but found themselves falling short of expectations and recent standards.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska offense hits rock bottom in 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan
Nebraska football has struggled offensively since junior quarterback Casey Thompson got injured two weeks ago. Saturday’s 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan was the pinnacle of that trend. The Huskers finished with a season-low 146 total offensive yards and just eight first downs. Redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy was...
KETV.com
Bacon wins re-election, Republicans sweep Nebraska Congressional races
OMAHA, Neb. — Republican second district Nebraska Republican Don Bacon won re-election to Congress in Tuesday's general election on the strength of his support in western Sarpy and Saunders County. With 99% of the vote counted, Bacon had a lead of more than 9,000 votes than Democratic challenger Tony...
drgnews.com
South Dakota general election results
Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
Nebraska Man arrested on Multiple Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) An Omaha man faces numerous charges on Friday following a traffic stop in Fremont County. According to the press release, 23-year-old Raymond A’mad Patterson faces charges of two counts of providing false information to law enforcement and fugitive from justice. Fremont County Deputies with the K9 Unit stopped...
95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
iheart.com
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
FOX 21 Online
2022 Minnesota Statewide Election Preview
MINNESOTA — With Election Day being on Tuesday, here is a look at Minnesota’s key races. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is going for his second term in Minnesota’s top race this year. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is running alongside Walz once again. They are up against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator and Matt Birk, former Minnesota Vikings football player.
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Hanson widens lead in Douglas County Sheriff race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race for Douglas County Sheriff remained close as election results rolled in throughout the evening on Tuesday, but later ballot counts showed Republican Aaron Hanson taking the lead over Democrat Greg Gonzalez. The two candidates participated in a heated debate a few weeks ago. Results...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels classes Friday
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled classes/school for Friday, November 11 due to a significant lack of teacher and para substitutes in all buildings. All school activities will continue including the Veteran's Day Program. Currently the district is filling classroom vacancies with substitutes when available, but often...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Nebraska
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Comments / 0