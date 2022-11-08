Read full article on original website
Election Day 2022: Republicans sweep Nebraska’s top races
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Republicans claimed victory across Nebraska and much of Iowa on Tuesday as voters in both states joined millions across the nation to cast their ballots for the Midterm Election. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a swift victory on Tuesday, with the night’s earliest ballot counts clinching...
Election 2022: Race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Anchor Dave Zawilinski and Political Reporter Brian Mastre give updates on the results of Tuesday's biggest local, state, and national races. Election 2022: Nebraska governors seat up for grabs. Updated: 8 hours ago. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Election 2022: Election security. Updated: 8...
2022 Nebraska election results
As polls close across Nebraska, KCAU 9 is following many races. Data will be updated as results come in, providing you with the latest information.
Nebraska Republicans appear to have enough votes to ban abortions & more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Legislature appears to have a filibuster-proof majority. Republicans have claimed 33 of its 49 seats as of the latest vote count in the 2022 General Election. “The red wave did happen in Nebraska,” said Eric Underwood, chairman of the Nebraska GOP. Kevin...
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
Bacon wins re-election, Republicans sweep Nebraska Congressional races
OMAHA, Neb. — Republican second district Nebraska Republican Don Bacon won re-election to Congress in Tuesday's general election on the strength of his support in western Sarpy and Saunders County. With 99% of the vote counted, Bacon had a lead of more than 9,000 votes than Democratic challenger Tony...
Rural Fellowship program pushes students to aid rural Nebraska communities
Rural communities across Nebraska often lack support to solve every problem that comes their way. Through the Rural Fellowship program, students can help provide that necessary assistance. The program connects students with rural Nebraska communities where they collaborate with community leaders to provide service. Students are placed in pairs and...
Kansas voters are deciding whether to keep their Democratic governor
Voters cast their ballots at Heritage Hall on Tuesday in Topeka, Kan. Incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly faces challenger Republican state AttorneyMichael B. Thomas / Getty Images. Voters in the Republican stronghold of Kansas are deciding whether to keep their Democratic governor or make the switch to a conservative Republican challenger. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports:
After Kris Kobach's Incompetence Costs Kansas $1.9M, Voters Choose Him As State's Top Lawyer
In 2018, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach netted himself a contempt finding, a judicially mandated stint in CLE courses on Kansas procedure or evidence, and a $1,000 fine for “deliberately attempting to mislead the court” in the course of a failed attempt to defend that state’s proof of citizenship law. Kansas taxpayers had to cough up $1.9 million to the ACLU for Kobach’s antics.
Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the appeal of Aubrey Trail, 56, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe and sentenced to death last year. Trail’s girlfriend at the time of Loofe’s death, Bailey Boswell, was also convicted as an active participant in Loofe’s death and...
Nebraska corrections reports missing inmate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a Lincoln inmate missing Wednesday night. Corrections said 47-year-old Christopher Manzer failed to return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln from his community job. He's 5 feet, 10 inches tall, roughly 177 pounds, with brown hair and hazel...
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Nebraska
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals
You will be shocked and AMAZED in what you will see here.
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
