modernretail.co
Walmart’s Cyber Monday marketing campaign takes direct aim at Amazon
This holiday season Walmart wants to grow its Cyber Monday online sales. The retail giant’s new holiday ad campaign ‘Case of the Mondays,’ which includes a number of cast members from the 1999 comedy movie “Office Space”, encourages shoppers to head to Walmart.com on the Monday after Thanksgiving. The message is conveyed in the advertisement by Kinna McInroe as Nina, who is famous for saying “someone has a case of the Mondays” in the same movie. The 70-second video repeatedly features the phrase — “Black Fridays are on Mondays.” Through November, Walmart’s programming for similar Monday holiday deals will continue to rollout in parts with significant masthead takeovers on YouTube every Monday. The company told AdAge that the campaign will also be supported through television and movie advertising.
modernretail.co
A tale of two DTC pioneers: How Allbirds and Warby Parker’s earnings diverge
With slumping demand, supply chain snags and decades-high inflation, it’s been a challenging year to jump into the markets. Many companies, from Chime to Instacart, have chosen to delay their IPOs amid economic uncertainty. For those that filed in 2021, their first years as public companies required some adaptation and recalculation.
modernretail.co
The next-generation of retail marketing is about quality reach
Marketers have long relied on the belief that retaining and upselling an existing customer is easier and more cost-efficient than a net new acquisition. However, between today’s challenging economic headwinds, dwindling data landscape and heavily saturated retail market, that adage may no longer prove entirely accurate. Brand loyalty is under greater threat than ever, and retail marketers have made filling their funnel a priority as they strive to ensure long-term growth.
Twitter Suddenly Lays Off Thousands of Contract Workers Without Notice
Twitter reportedly laid off the majority of its contract employees on Sunday, offering no advance notice for some 4,400 staff. The cull affected workers on the site’s content moderation and core infrastructure departments—and, according to one manager who spoke with Platformer, the platform’s “child safety workflows.” According to sources who spoke with the outlet, employees only realized they had been shortchanged when they were unable to login to their emails or company Slack channels. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted on Nov. 4. “Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.” Musk reportedly shared with staff that filing for bankruptcy is not out of the question, as advertisers flee the site over political and corporate impersonation scandals.Update: company sources tell me that yesterday Twitter eliminated ~4,400 of its ~5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running. People inside are stunned.— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 13, 2022 Read it at CNBC
