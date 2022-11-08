Read full article on original website
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball rolls over rival Iowa whilst celebrating 300th consecutive sellout
Bass-filled music and “Husker power” chants rang through Bob Devaney Center as Nebraska volleyball prepared to take on its border adversary — the Iowa Hawkeyes. Upon arrival at their seats, every fan was greeted with a “300 consecutive sellouts” towel to commemorate a historic landmark.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska cross country teams cap season at the Midwest Regional
The Husker men’s and women’s cross country squads saw their seasons come to an end on Friday as neither team qualified anyone for next week’s NCAA Championships. Both groups toed the line for the qualifying meet in Columbia, Missouri but found themselves falling short of expectations and recent standards.
Daily Nebraskan
STRUVE: Nebraska football overmatched, understaffed in loss at Michigan
Sleet fell, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple went down on the sideline, and redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy was helped off the field with an injury. Little went right in the first half for the Huskers in The Big House, but they found themselves within striking distance. Down 17-3 at halftime,...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska offense hits rock bottom in 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan
Nebraska football has struggled offensively since junior quarterback Casey Thompson got injured two weeks ago. Saturday’s 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan was the pinnacle of that trend. The Huskers finished with a season-low 146 total offensive yards and just eight first downs. Redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy was...
Daily Nebraskan
Rural Fellowship program pushes students to aid rural Nebraska communities
Rural communities across Nebraska often lack support to solve every problem that comes their way. Through the Rural Fellowship program, students can help provide that necessary assistance. The program connects students with rural Nebraska communities where they collaborate with community leaders to provide service. Students are placed in pairs and...
Daily Nebraskan
DN score predictions: Nebraska at Michigan
Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Michigan 43, Nebraska 16. If Nebraska can manage to even turn this into a one-score loss as it was last year and as 13 of their 15 losses over the past two seasons have been, interim head coach Mickey Joseph may as well be given the full-time job.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska football coaching candidates roundtable
Nearly two full months have passed since former Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his duties. Athletic director Trev Alberts has succeeded in keeping his national coaching search quiet in the time since as the Huskers play through the 2022 season. Nonetheless, Alberts will most likely make...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball moves to 2-0 for first time in Hoiberg era with win over Omaha
Nebraska never trailed in its 75-61 route of in-state foe Omaha on Thursday night. Head coach Fred Hoiberg couldn’t have asked for a better start from his players to open the game. He rolled out the same starters as he featured in Monday’s season-opener, and it proved to be the correct decision.
Daily Nebraskan
UNL professor, researchers acknowledged for sustainable fiber achievement
Imagine putting on a pair of chicken feather pants or tying the cornhusk shoelaces on a pair of tennis shoes. Yiqi Yang, a professor in Biological Systems Engineering and Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design — or TMFD — at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and his team of researchers are making this peculiar idea a reality.
Daily Nebraskan
New student organization boosts community through Random Acts of Kindness
The Random Acts of Kindness club harnesses kindness to improve emotional well-being and create positive change at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Founded this semester, RAK engages in service work and volunteer opportunities with a mission to create a ripple effect of kindness across UNL, passing kindness from one stranger to the next.
