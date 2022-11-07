Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Iran's Army Says 'Rioters' Will Have No Place in Country if Order Given by Supreme Leader - Mehr
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Army Ground Forces Commander Kiumars Heydari said on Wednesday that "rioters" would have no place in the Islamic Republic if the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a tougher crackdown on nationwide protests, said the semi-official Mehr news agency. " ... should he decide to...
US News and World Report
Strategic Bridge Near Ukraine's Kherson Has Collapsed - Public Broadcaster
KYIV (Reuters) - The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday. The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Satellite images show a Russian buildup in Belarus. Experts say it may be a bluff.
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. When Russia held large-scale military exercises in Belarus in February, the two countries described them as defensive in nature, aimed at repelling outside aggression, namely from Ukraine and NATO. But as the exercises wound down,...
coinchapter.com
FTX Collapse Destroyed People’s Lives – Hope Lost. Sam Bankman-Fried should be jailed
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The recent collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is wrecking families. Many investors, who held their hard-earned savings in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, are expressing their frustrations on social media. Many have come out to narrate how the FTX collapse destroyed their lives. Social media...
US News and World Report
Mexico Not Buying U.S. Yellow Corn as GM Ban Looms, Lopez Obrador Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government cannot make purchases of yellow corn from the United States because it does not want genetically modified (GM) corn, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, amid pressure from its top trade partner over the future of the imports. The United States wanted...
US News and World Report
Russian Court Orders Detention and Deportation of U.S. Woman in Assault Case
RYAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Thursday ordered U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek to be detained for 30 days before being deported to the United States in a case where she was imprisoned for almost 11 months on charges of assaulting her partner. The decision was taken at a hearing...
US News and World Report
Russia Became More Brutal, Disciplined Under New Commander - Kyiv
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence minister accused the new commander of Russia's invasion forces on Thursday of carrying out a "doctrine of terrorists" by heavily bombarding civilians and critical infrastructure. Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters in an interview that the Russian army under General Sergei Surovikin appeared to have...
US News and World Report
Russia Coming Under Heavy Pressure in Ukraine, Says NATO Chief
ROME (Reuters) -NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday Russia was coming under heavy pressure in Ukraine after Moscow ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the southern city of Kherson. Speaking after meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Stoltenberg said NATO would be watching in the coming days...
US News and World Report
More Than 100,000 Russian Military Casualties in Ukraine, Top US General
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -America's top general estimated on Wednesday that Russia's military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, and added Kyiv's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties in the war. The estimates could not be independently confirmed by Reuters. But Milley's...
US News and World Report
Britain Has Frozen 18 Billion Pounds Worth of Russian Assets
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Thursday it had frozen assets worth more than 18 billion pounds ($20.5 billion) held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and businesses sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has overtaken Libya and Iran to become Britain's most-sanctioned nation, the Office of Financial Sanctions...
CNET
President Biden Heckled by Protestors Demanding Climate Reparations at COP27
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. President Biden arrived at the UN's COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Friday with a message for the world about the US's role as a climate leader, and about its 2022 climate achievements -- namely, the successful passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
US News and World Report
Iran Warns Saudi Arabia 'Our Strategic Patience' May Run Out - Fars
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's intelligence minister told its regional rival Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that there is no guarantee of Tehran continuing its "strategic patience," according to semi-official Fars news agency. "Until now, Iran has adopted strategic patience with firm rationality, but it cannot guarantee that it will not run out...
US News and World Report
Brussels Proposes EU Support Plan for Ukraine, Hungary Says 'No'
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's executive arm on Wednesday proposed a support package for war-gripped Ukraine worth up to 18 billion euros ($18.06 billion) in 2023, but Hungary said it would not contribute to the joint assistance, which would come as highly concessional loans. "This shows true solidarity of...
Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at Independence Day march
Warsaw's annual "Independence March" by far-right nationalist groups has long been used to espouse Polish pride, but Ukraine was on their minds at this year's event. The event commemorating Poland's Independence Day can be a lightning rod for controversy, pitting conservative groups against more liberal Poles.
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Forces Advance in South, Retake 12 Settlements - Army Chief
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces have advanced seven km (4.3 miles) in two directions in the south and recaptured 12 new settlements in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Thursday. Russia said on Wednesday that its forces would retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Why Ukraine's Southern Kherson Region Is a Strategic Prize
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson, in a potential turning point in the war. Moscow has occupied the city at the...
US News and World Report
France Sets Its Military Goals as War Is Back in Europe
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that France's military strategy must strengthen the country as an independent, respected nuclear-armed power through the end of the decade, warning against a risk of escalation and other global effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Europe is not sheltered anymore...
US News and World Report
Women Stopped From Entering Amusement Parks in Afghan Capital
KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan women were stopped from entering amusement parks in Kabul on Wednesday after the Taliban's morality ministry said there would be restrictions on women being able to access public parks. A spokesperson for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV) confirmed that...
70-plus seems the new 50 for male politicians, but they're threatening the world order
Joe Biden is turning 80 soon. Russia’s Vladimir Putin is 70; India’s Narendra Modi is 72, while China’s Xi Jinping at 69 is the youngest of the rulers of the major world powers. None are planning to retire. Brazil just elected a 77-year-old as its new president, while Israel’s incoming prime minister is 73. As younger men, both Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Benjamin Netanyahu held power previously. Donald Trump, at age 76, is reportedly about to announce that he will seek the American presidency a second time in 2024. One reason for the gerontocracy is that those who assumed power at...
US News and World Report
Biden: Russia's Evacuation of Kherson Shows They Have Real Problems
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia's order to evacuate troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the Ukrainian city of Kherson showed Moscow was having "real problems" with its military. Biden told reporters it was interesting that Russia had waited until after the U.S....
