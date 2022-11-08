Read full article on original website
foodieflashpacker.com
The 6 Best Restaurants In Wheatland Wyoming
Wheatland is a small town in Platte Country, Wyoming, United States. It is distinguished by flat terrain with desert-like vegetation, parks, and sunny weather in the summer. The people there are connected and very supportive of each other. They are also very welcoming to new guests and visitors. If you...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Canvassing Board certifies Laramie County results
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s official the Laramie County Election results were certified Friday. According to the Laramie County Clerk, over 63 percent of voters showed up on Tuesday. There were 47,775 registered voters in the county, but only 30,210 folks cast their votes. The canvassing board...
Laramie County School District#1 Head Welcomes New Board Members
On Thursday, Laramie County School District#1 Superintendant Dr. Margaret Crespo issued a statement congratulating the new school board members who were voted into office in Tuesday's General Election. ''I would like to congratulate those who our community has elected to serve on our Board of Trustees,” Crespo was quoted as...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Multi-car injury accident in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A multi-car accident happens in the 1600th block of 5th Avenue in Scottsbluff. One minor injury happens to a juvenile passenger, the driver of a blue pickup truck was cited for unsafe backing according to Sgt. Philip Eckerberg. The injured passenger signed a refusal to be...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/10/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Samuel Walter Biss, 43 –...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/9/22–11/10/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Shake-up in Banner County after write-in candidates sweep races
HARRISBURG - Write-in candidates swept both the Banner County commissioners' race and the race for county clerk during the general election on Tuesday. Robin Darnall and Laif Anderson were two write-in candidates elected to the Banner County Commissioners board. Anderson received 254 votes and Darnall got 221. They defeated two republicans who won the primary election in May, Sharon Sandberg and Robert Post. Sandberg received 113 votes and Post ended with 108 votes.
Cheyenne Man’s Shooting Death ‘Still Being Actively Investigated’
Detectives with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the details and circumstances surrounding last month's deadly shooting near Burns. The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 24, at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
