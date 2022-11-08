ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dating Today: Attract Love Into Your Life With A Love Journal

I know some of you might not be “in” to journaling. BUT there is something therapeutic about actually writing down thoughts (especially when it comes to relationships) with paper and pen… not on the computer. You can sort out feelings. You might even say things in your journal that you wouldn’t tell a close friend. Journaling helps you figure those things out. So, put your pen to paper so you’ll get full benefit! I just saw this on Facebook… Pain + Reflection = Progress. I want you to have progress…

About 5 years ago, I started keeping a Love Journal. This is where I’d write myself personal notes of how to hang in there. I’d write prayers to God. I’d write feelings of frustration and give myself encouragement. I wrote a letter to my future husband. This is how I kept LOVE (the highest vibration) present in my brain. I’m going to give you a few journal entries from my Love Journal. If these (or this idea) resonate with you, consider starting your own Love Journal. I wrote in this journal once a week. (And then I’d sometimes go back and read these to keep my spirits high.)

  • All delays are beneficial. (Wayne Dyer)
  • Give up the need to know what will happen tomorrow!
  • I’m patient… I can wait for anything worthwhile.
  • I know God has been (and will continue) working on me.
  • Lord… lead me. Nudge him. I’ll let him pursue once he finds me.
  • Remain confident in who you are.
  • Focus on the positive. Give love. Receive love. BE love.
  • Love without fear. (The Bible says 365 times, “Do not be afraid.”)
  • Human behavior causes pain. Love doesn’t cause pain.
  • Hold true to your values and desires.
  • I’m already complete, so I don’t need to chase after anything.
  • Let go of the outcome and the need to know. Love in THIS moment.
  • I’m grateful for my past. It’s brought me to where I am today and will ready me for what will come tomorrow.
  • Don’t rush anything you want to last forever.
  • Stop monitoring things you left in God’s hands.

After reading these, do you feel like your vibration has been raised? It certainly feels better than the common negative comments, such as “Where are all the good guys,” doesn’t it?

Start a LOVE Journal today and raise your vibration of attracting love.

By Elizabeth Lewis, Life Coach/Relationship Coach/Author

Learn more about her at Loveandlaughterlifecoaching.com.

P.S. Check out these myths people have about online dating.

