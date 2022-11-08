Read full article on original website

KCRA.com
Placer County sheriff's deputy arrested for being under the influence while on duty
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A newly hired Placer County sheriff's deputy was arrested Saturday morning after being under the influence of alcohol while on duty, authorities said. Top stories for Saturday, Nov. 12 in the video player above. Deputy Allahno Hughes was suspected to be under the influence when...
actionnewsnow.com
Juvenile in 2021 Teichert Ponds shooting of two homeless men back out on court mandated probation
CHICO, Calif. - A Butte County Juvenile Court judge reinstated a juvenile involved in the Sept. 2021, shooting of two homeless men at Teichert Ponds, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. The DA said the sentence came a month after the huge dismissed all charges filed against the 17-year-old for his...
krcrtv.com
Probation reinstated for teen involved in 2021 Teichert Ponds shooting in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Probation has been reinstated for a 17-year-old teenager involved in the September 2021 shooting of two homeless men at Teichert Ponds after the court found he had violated his previous grant of probation. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said, although the murder and attempted murder charges brought...
goldcountrymedia.com
Road-raging Roseville resident receives 50 years to life in prison
Zubin Bogdanoff, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanoff intentionally and repeatedly slammed into the back of two vehicles while traveling in the Roseville area while on parole Oct. 12,...
actionnewsnow.com
Teen convicted in Chico High track attack gets maximum sentencing
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The teenager convicted of attacking a 71-year-old woman on the Chico High School track in June was sentenced to 4.5 years in juvenile hall, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The 14-year-old admitted to one charge of attempted first-degree murder before his sentencing on...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of suspected fentanyl found in Oroville motel room
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than two ounces of suspected fentanyl was found during a search in Oroville last week, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) said. On Nov. 4, agents said they saw Darcy Cramer, 31 of Oroville, leave her room at America’s Best Value Inn on Oro Dam Boulevard.
actionnewsnow.com
Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp captured
PASKENTA, Calif. - An inmate who walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The CDCR found Teo Raymond around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Paskenta, just a couple miles from the camp he walked away...
Body of missing Nevada County teen found by authorities, cause of death still unknown
Just after 2 p.m. on Friday search and rescue teams found the body of a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday night. The cause of death for Trinity Backus has not yet been determined.
Sheriff’s Office in California to suspend daytime patrol
"A drastic rise in attrition, coupled with the inability to present enticing recruitment efforts have resulted in an unprecedented staffing shortage."
DUI suspect hits, kills motorcyclist near Grass Valley
NEVADA COUNTY – A DUI suspect has been arrested after he crashed into and killed a motorcycle rider near Grass Valley late Thursday night. California Highway Patrol says, just after 10 p.m., 29-year-old Nevada City resident Ryan Milligan was driving a pickup truck along Rough and Ready Highway when he crashed into a motorcyclist near West Drive. The impact ejected the motorcyclist. Milligan then turned hard to the left, causing his pickup to go through a yard and crash into the living room of a home. First responders air-lifted the motorcycle rider to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, but he later died. Milligan was also transported to a local hospital and CHP says he was found to be allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He has since been booked into Nevada County Jail on felony DUI charges. No one was inside the home at the time Milligan crashed into it, CHP says. Authorities have not released the name of the motorcycle rider who died, but they did say he was a 41-year-old Nevada County resident.
Nevada County 16-year-old who disappeared this week is found dead
A Nevada County 16-year-old missing since Wednesday night was found dead on Friday afternoon near where she disappeared, officials said.
Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
krcrtv.com
Rancho Tehama continues to heal five years after mass shooting
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. — On Nov. 14, 2017, the community of Rancho Tehama faced the horrors of a mass shooting. Idyllic and isolated, this town was left to its own devices in the healing and recovery process, a process that continues now, five years later. In the half-decade since the tragedy, some residents have come and gone, but many remain and remember that dark day clearly. Rich Gutierrez, a member of the Rancho Tehama Association’s Board of Directors, explains where they stand today.
actionnewsnow.com
Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
actionnewsnow.com
Court reporter shortage hits Butte County
California courts are in crisis mode over the shortage of court reporters. They're the people who create and preserve the verbatim record of what happens inside a courtroom.
actionnewsnow.com
700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County
BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A man was arrested after officers say they were seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Oroville early Monday morning. The Oroville Police Department received a report shortly before 1 a.m. that two men were seen under a vehicle attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Officers...
kubaradio.com
Marysville Man Charged with Robbing Elderly Woman at Knifepoint
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Follow up on a story KUBA reported on last week, regarding an 89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed at knifepoint, in her home. The suspect is a Marysville man, 35-year-old Josh King. He was arrested last Thursday at his Marysville residence. The reported incident occurred Saturday evening, October...
Nevada County searching for 16-year-old last seen in robe and pajama pants
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif — Nevada County Sheriff's officials say a 16-year-old named Trinity is missing, and was last seen at 10 p.m. walking away from a residence in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road in Nevada City. Deputies describe her as 5 feet 9 inches tall with red...
actionnewsnow.com
Man shot near business in East Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman who shot a man Monday night near a business in East Chico. The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near the intersection with East 1st Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the...
