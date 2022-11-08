ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Moraga Way Closed Between Orchard And Brookside

ORINDA (BCN) Police are reporting that Moraga Way is closed between Orchard and Brookside roads in Orinda, and the public should expect delays. Pacific Gas and Electric workers are on the scene, according to police. There's no estimate as to when Moraga Way will re-open. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
ORINDA, CA
SFGate

Update: Missing 16-Year-Old Has Been Found

PETALUMA (BCN) A 16-year-old boy who went missing in Petaluma has been found, police said Saturday afternoon. James Erickson was reported missing Friday night, but has since been located, and the search for Erickson is canceled, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Coast Guard Rescues 7 People From Disabled Boat Off Muir Beach

The Coast Guard rescued seven people from a disabled boat taking on water about five miles west of Muir Beach Friday afternoon with no reported injuries, agency officials said. The captain of the 28-foot boat made a distress call around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials. A Coast Guard helicopter...
MUIR BEACH, CA
SFGate

Overturned Big-Rig Blocking All Lanes Of Northbound I-680

An overturned big-rig is blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 680 near Bernal Avenue. No one was reported injured in the crash, which is causing traffic to...
PLEASANTON, CA
SFGate

Police Ask For Help Finding Missing 16-Year-Old

PETALUMA (BCN) A 16-year-old boy has gone missing in Petaluma and police are asking for help finding him. James Erickson was last seen by a friend around 6 p.m. Friday. At that time, Erickson was walking with the friend near Walnut Park and told the friend he was going to walk to his father's home, police said. The teenager has not been seen since, according to police.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 11/11/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. Tell a relative to reflect on his/her own relationship before criticizing yours. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You feel the reins slipping out of your hands. Let them. Circumstances have a mind of their own these days and you should trust that they know the way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

City College Creates Two New Cantonese Certificate Programs

The City College of San Francisco is launching two new Cantonese certificate programs in the 2023-24 school year, Trustee Alan Wong announced on Friday. Thanks to the work of Wong and over forty community groups, the City College's Cantonese program is here to stay after it nearly ended due to budget cuts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy