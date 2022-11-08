Read full article on original website
Related
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
San Francisco hits low of 46 degrees: Why has November been so cold?
California's San Francisco Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November: When will things warm up?
Thieves on getaway scooters burglarize San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
SFGate
Moraga Way Closed Between Orchard And Brookside
ORINDA (BCN) Police are reporting that Moraga Way is closed between Orchard and Brookside roads in Orinda, and the public should expect delays. Pacific Gas and Electric workers are on the scene, according to police. There's no estimate as to when Moraga Way will re-open. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
SFGate
Update: Missing 16-Year-Old Has Been Found
PETALUMA (BCN) A 16-year-old boy who went missing in Petaluma has been found, police said Saturday afternoon. James Erickson was reported missing Friday night, but has since been located, and the search for Erickson is canceled, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
22 people displaced when Tesla, Prius crash into San Francisco home
Three people were seriously injured and transported to a trauma center after two cars crashed into a home in San Francisco on Thursday night, officials said.
SFGate
Coast Guard Rescues 7 People From Disabled Boat Off Muir Beach
The Coast Guard rescued seven people from a disabled boat taking on water about five miles west of Muir Beach Friday afternoon with no reported injuries, agency officials said. The captain of the 28-foot boat made a distress call around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials. A Coast Guard helicopter...
Routes: Bay Area company announces 1st route for commercial flying taxi
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Buzzy Santa Cruz pop-up Holey Roller Bagels finds a brick-and-mortar home at new SF restaurant The Laundromat
The restaurant sold 3,000 bagels in its first weekend.
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
SFGate
Overturned Big-Rig Blocking All Lanes Of Northbound I-680
An overturned big-rig is blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 680 near Bernal Avenue. No one was reported injured in the crash, which is causing traffic to...
SFGate
Memorial For Sfpd Officer Killed 28 Years Ago Scheduled For Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Current and former members of the San Francisco Police Department will meet Sunday to remember a police officer killed in the line of duty 28 years ago. Officer James Guelff was shot and killed by a carjacking suspect on Nov. 13, 1994. A memorial service for Guelff...
Buzzy Oakland eatery Noodle Theory to close in days. Fresh pasta restaurant to replace it.
A buzzy pasta pop-up will takes the reigns of this noodle shop next spring.
SFGate
Woman Arrested In Connection With Hit-And-Run, Dui Following Crash Into Fence
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma on Friday arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run after she reportedly crashed her vehicle into a fence and fled the scene. Pamela Long, 66, of Petaluma, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, DUI and resisting arrest, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On...
SFGate
Police Ask For Help Finding Missing 16-Year-Old
PETALUMA (BCN) A 16-year-old boy has gone missing in Petaluma and police are asking for help finding him. James Erickson was last seen by a friend around 6 p.m. Friday. At that time, Erickson was walking with the friend near Walnut Park and told the friend he was going to walk to his father's home, police said. The teenager has not been seen since, according to police.
SFGate
Horoscope for Friday, 11/11/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. Tell a relative to reflect on his/her own relationship before criticizing yours. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You feel the reins slipping out of your hands. Let them. Circumstances have a mind of their own these days and you should trust that they know the way.
SFGate
City College Creates Two New Cantonese Certificate Programs
The City College of San Francisco is launching two new Cantonese certificate programs in the 2023-24 school year, Trustee Alan Wong announced on Friday. Thanks to the work of Wong and over forty community groups, the City College's Cantonese program is here to stay after it nearly ended due to budget cuts.
SFGate
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
Comments / 0