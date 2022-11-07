ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swantonenterprise.com

Swanton Middle School announces first quarter honors

The staff at Swanton Middle School would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the following students for their success in the classroom. Below are the students who earned first honors (GPA of 3.5 or better) and second honors (GPA of 3.0 or better) for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year.
SWANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy