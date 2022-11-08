Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Coastal Carolina QB McCall to miss 3-to-6 weeks with injury
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will miss three to six weeks with a foot injury sustained a week ago in a win over Appalachian State. The school announced McCall’s status Wednesday. The injury’s recovery timeline means that McCall’s availability for a potential Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 3 is in question.
WLBT
Southern Miss to face Coastal Carolina with QB position uncertain
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After winning three straight games, the Golden Eagles’ win streak got cut short after losing 42-14 against a physical Georgia State Panthers team this past Saturday. Everyone has a bad day, and it was just one of those days for Southern Miss against Georgia State....
WMBF
Changes made to high school football playoff schedule due to Tropical Storm Nicole
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several high school football playoff games in the WMBF viewing area are being moved due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. FIRST ALERT | Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and tornado threat. The following changes have already been announced. This...
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WATCH: Huge Alligator Draws a Crowd Crossing South Carolina Road
An area in South Carolina called Alligator Alley on November 7 when Austin Bond, a nature photographer, biked through the area. The spot is located in Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The man came across a crowd gathering on Straight Road, where the infamous alley is located. Bond had previously recorded footage of an alligator in the exact same spot, so he knew why the crowd was gathered.
live5news.com
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nina and Bates
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week our puppy friends are from the Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown. Up first, we have sweet Nina. Nina is a blue 7-year-old mixed-breed pup. The shelter says she loves playing in their play yard with her roomie Bates. They also say that she loves to sunbath and cuddle with all of the staff and volunteers!
Tidal flooding covers Pawleys Island roads as Nicole looms
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — With the possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole lurking to the south, Pawleys Island residents are already experiencing tidal flooding. Pawleys Island police posted videos on Twitter showing water across the North Causeway during Thursday morning’s high tide and flooding that occurred Wednesday morning along Myrtle Avenue. “Winds will continue […]
Grand Strand Powerball players win $150K, $50K in Saturday night’s drawings
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Grand Strand Powerball players won big in Saturday night’s drawing, according to an South Carolina Education Lottery news release. One local player won $150,000 on a PowerPlay ticket sold at the Refuel gas station on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, the release said. Another player won $50,000 on a […]
live5news.com
CLOSINGS & CANCELATIONS: School districts announce schedule changes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, Lowcountry school districts have announced changes to their schedules. The district will not have after-school or extra-curricular activities Thursday. They will keep staff, students and parents updated on any possible closures on Friday as well. Beaufort County School District. Beaufort...
LIVE UPDATES: Most Grand Strand, Pee Dee results are in
Carla Schuessler (R) won the race for State House of Representatives for District 61, according to the Associated Press.
wpde.com
Grand Strand musical landmarks remember ALABAMA co-founder, guitarist Jeff Cook
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Many on the Grand Strand are honoring and remembering ALABAMA guitarist and founder Jeff Cook after he passed away Tuesday. The country group, originally named Wild Country before being renamed ALABAMA, got its start at the popular Myrtle Beach spot, The Bowery. Victor Shamah,...
WMBF
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
What to expect in the Carolinas from Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole will bring windy and wet conditions to the Carolinas
WPFO
'I took the pistol away from him:' Longtime SC poll clerk shares Election Day stories
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Election offices across the U.S. depend on poll workers to help the voting process go smoothly. When North Myrtle Beach voters show up at the Crescent polling location, they see a familiar face. Jean Boseman moved to South Carolina in 1989 and said she’s been a poll worker ever since.
Video shows vandals hitting Georgetown park
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Surveillance video released by Georgetown police shows three people vandalizing a city park in Georgetown just a few days before Halloween. Police are looking for three people shown in the video taking a selfie and then damaging decorations at Rainey Park. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police […]
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
Man faces charges after hourslong standoff with police in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who refused to come out of a home on Sea Mountain Highway on Thursday when police went there to investigate a damaged vehicle is facing multiple charges. Adam Hayes, 37, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after he was arrested on Thursday by North […]
wpde.com
4 taken to hospital, lanes of traffic blocked after crash in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken to the hospital and lanes of traffic are blocked Wednesday morning after a crash in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the three-vehicle crash at 7:48 a.m. in the area of N. Highway 701 and Adrian Highway.
wpde.com
1 displaced after early morning house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Tuesday morning after an early morning house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 4:07 a.m. to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road. Crews said the fire was under control with no reported injuries.
