ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Coastal Carolina QB McCall to miss 3-to-6 weeks with injury

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will miss three to six weeks with a foot injury sustained a week ago in a win over Appalachian State. The school announced McCall’s status Wednesday. The injury’s recovery timeline means that McCall’s availability for a potential Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 3 is in question.
CONWAY, SC
WLBT

Southern Miss to face Coastal Carolina with QB position uncertain

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After winning three straight games, the Golden Eagles’ win streak got cut short after losing 42-14 against a physical Georgia State Panthers team this past Saturday. Everyone has a bad day, and it was just one of those days for Southern Miss against Georgia State....
HATTIESBURG, MS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Alligator Draws a Crowd Crossing South Carolina Road

An area in South Carolina called Alligator Alley on November 7 when Austin Bond, a nature photographer, biked through the area. The spot is located in Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet. The man came across a crowd gathering on Straight Road, where the infamous alley is located. Bond had previously recorded footage of an alligator in the exact same spot, so he knew why the crowd was gathered.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
live5news.com

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nina and Bates

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week our puppy friends are from the Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown. Up first, we have sweet Nina. Nina is a blue 7-year-old mixed-breed pup. The shelter says she loves playing in their play yard with her roomie Bates. They also say that she loves to sunbath and cuddle with all of the staff and volunteers!
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Tidal flooding covers Pawleys Island roads as Nicole looms

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — With the possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole lurking to the south, Pawleys Island residents are already experiencing tidal flooding. Pawleys Island police posted videos on Twitter showing water across the North Causeway during Thursday morning’s high tide and flooding that occurred Wednesday morning along Myrtle Avenue. “Winds will continue […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

CLOSINGS & CANCELATIONS: School districts announce schedule changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, Lowcountry school districts have announced changes to their schedules. The district will not have after-school or extra-curricular activities Thursday. They will keep staff, students and parents updated on any possible closures on Friday as well. Beaufort County School District. Beaufort...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Video shows vandals hitting Georgetown park

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Surveillance video released by Georgetown police shows three people vandalizing a city park in Georgetown just a few days before Halloween. Police are looking for three people shown in the video taking a selfie and then damaging decorations at Rainey Park. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

4 taken to hospital, lanes of traffic blocked after crash in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken to the hospital and lanes of traffic are blocked Wednesday morning after a crash in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the three-vehicle crash at 7:48 a.m. in the area of N. Highway 701 and Adrian Highway.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

1 displaced after early morning house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Tuesday morning after an early morning house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 4:07 a.m. to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road. Crews said the fire was under control with no reported injuries.
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy