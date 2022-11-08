GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week our puppy friends are from the Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown. Up first, we have sweet Nina. Nina is a blue 7-year-old mixed-breed pup. The shelter says she loves playing in their play yard with her roomie Bates. They also say that she loves to sunbath and cuddle with all of the staff and volunteers!

GEORGETOWN, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO