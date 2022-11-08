ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Tuten, Cooke lead North Carolina A&T to seventh straight win

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten scored two touchdowns, Taymon Cooke returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and North Carolina A&T defeated Charleston Southern 20-10 on Saturday. Tuten’s 2-yard run gave the Aggies’ their first lead, 13-10 in the middle of the third quarter. He also had an...
GREENSBORO, NC
live5news.com

The Citadel steamrolls Virginia Lynchburg 66-0

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Graeson Underwood threw a touchdown pass and six different running backs scored touchdowns as The Citadel rolled to a 66-0 victory over HBCU-member Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday. Peyton Derrick’s 1-yard touchdown run, Chris Beverly’s 48-yard interception-return score and Colby Kintner’s 47-yard field goal staked The...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Cougars Ink Top Mid-Major Recruiting Class in the Country

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston head men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey has announced his 2023 signing class. The class, consisting of three highly touted recruits, ranks 40th in the country by 247sports - the highest ranked mid-major recruiting class in the country. “Make no mistake, this an elite...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

The Citadel wins 70-58 over Presbyterian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark scored 23 points as Citadel beat Presbyterian 70-58 on Thursday night. Clark had three blocks for the Bulldogs (1-1). Austin Ash scored 17 points and added three steals. Elijah Morgan was 3-of-5 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Patriots Point offers free admission for veterans this weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is continuing honors for Lowcountry veterans this weekend. The museum is offering free admission for veterans as well as active-duty military members. Admission includes access to the USS Yorktown and the USS Laffey as well as the three-acre...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says part of Highway 17A is back open after a major crash. The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to Lt. Rick Carson. That area was closed down for multiple hours Saturday...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Progress made on Glenn McConnell Parkway, other West Ashley roads

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston released an update about the ongoing Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project. People who drive along Glenn McConnell Parkway have probably noticed a lot of orange traffic barrels and construction since earlier this year. The City of Charleston says this project is...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Portion of Old Trolley Rd. reopens after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash with an injury that impacted traffic Saturday afternoon has been cleared. The crash happened in the area of 1645 Old Trolley Rd.; police tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m. All lanes in the area were closed and then reopened...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Community recognizes Veterans in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek community gathered to honor Veterans Friday. Newly reelected Mayor Greg Habib was present at the ceremony honoring all veterans in the city who have stood and fought for this country. Col. J. Laurence Hutto Jr. spoke at the event and said this...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

‘Lowcountry Pit Crew’ launches with weekend adoption parties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is holding a special open house event this weekend to help homeless dogs find loving families. The Lowcountry Pit Crew Adoption Party runs Saturday and Sunday and includes fee-waived adoptions with extended hours on Saturday and free Science Diet dog food for a year for the first 50 adopted dogs.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek Police want help in naming new therapy dog

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department wants you to help choose the name of a Goldendoodle puppy that will serve as a therapy dog. But the agency is asking for the public’s help in naming him. A post on the department’s Facebook page states they...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Hundreds gather for annual N. Charleston Veterans Day celebration

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of Veterans across all military branches gathered in North Charleston for the city’s 20th annual Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony featured Veterans as young as 25 to as old as 102, but all of them were happy they were able to gather with other Veterans and share stories of their time in the service.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Honor Overdue: The 100-year journey to Sgt. Loyd’s Purple Heart

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - General George Washington established the Purple Heart Award to honor those wounded in battle. However, there are some service members who fought valiantly in World War I who have not received their just due more than 100 years later. Until recently, Sgt. Perry Loyd was one...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Reelected Hanahan mayor talks past, present and future of city

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - After being reelected for another term on Tuesday, Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater is already preparing for the next four years. In this year’s election, no opponents ran against Rainwater, which she says was a relief to not sit on the edge of her seat and worry about winning or not.
HANAHAN, SC
live5news.com

Summerville Police mourns 20-year veteran officer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department paid tribute Thursday to a long-time officer who died after serving the agency for two decades. Capt. Larry “LJ” Johnson died from cancer, a post on the agency’s Facebook page states. Johnson joined the Summerville Police Department in 2002...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teen dead. Deputies say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was dropped off at the Colleton County Medical Center by an unknown person and later died from his injuries. Two more...
live5news.com

Police locate missing 14-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe. He was originally reported missing after last being seen Wednesday night at his home in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Identification project aims to locate more stolen trailers

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry law enforcement agencies are working to help people who own trailers protect their property from thieves. Several agencies hosted the Trailer Identification Project Saturday at the Exchange Park in Ladson. At the event, residents could get a free number stamped onto their trailers. By having...
LADSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy