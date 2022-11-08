Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Tuten, Cooke lead North Carolina A&T to seventh straight win
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten scored two touchdowns, Taymon Cooke returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and North Carolina A&T defeated Charleston Southern 20-10 on Saturday. Tuten’s 2-yard run gave the Aggies’ their first lead, 13-10 in the middle of the third quarter. He also had an...
live5news.com
The Citadel steamrolls Virginia Lynchburg 66-0
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Graeson Underwood threw a touchdown pass and six different running backs scored touchdowns as The Citadel rolled to a 66-0 victory over HBCU-member Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday. Peyton Derrick’s 1-yard touchdown run, Chris Beverly’s 48-yard interception-return score and Colby Kintner’s 47-yard field goal staked The...
live5news.com
Cougars Ink Top Mid-Major Recruiting Class in the Country
CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston head men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey has announced his 2023 signing class. The class, consisting of three highly touted recruits, ranks 40th in the country by 247sports - the highest ranked mid-major recruiting class in the country. “Make no mistake, this an elite...
live5news.com
The Citadel wins 70-58 over Presbyterian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark scored 23 points as Citadel beat Presbyterian 70-58 on Thursday night. Clark had three blocks for the Bulldogs (1-1). Austin Ash scored 17 points and added three steals. Elijah Morgan was 3-of-5 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.
live5news.com
Patriots Point offers free admission for veterans this weekend
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is continuing honors for Lowcountry veterans this weekend. The museum is offering free admission for veterans as well as active-duty military members. Admission includes access to the USS Yorktown and the USS Laffey as well as the three-acre...
live5news.com
Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says part of Highway 17A is back open after a major crash. The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to Lt. Rick Carson. That area was closed down for multiple hours Saturday...
live5news.com
Progress made on Glenn McConnell Parkway, other West Ashley roads
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston released an update about the ongoing Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project. People who drive along Glenn McConnell Parkway have probably noticed a lot of orange traffic barrels and construction since earlier this year. The City of Charleston says this project is...
live5news.com
Portion of Old Trolley Rd. reopens after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash with an injury that impacted traffic Saturday afternoon has been cleared. The crash happened in the area of 1645 Old Trolley Rd.; police tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m. All lanes in the area were closed and then reopened...
live5news.com
Group that owns Marion Square files lawsuit over removal of John C. Calhoun Statue
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The group that owns Marion Square in downtown Charleston has filed a lawsuit against the city, Charleston City Council and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson over the removal of the John C. Calhoun statue that once stood in the square. The lawsuit brought forward by...
live5news.com
Moms for Liberty candidates secure majority of Charleston Co. School Board seats
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Moms for Liberty-backed candidates are expected to take over the Charleston County School Board. When the new board is sworn in next week, at least five of the nine candidates will have come from the Moms for Liberty slate. Tara Wood is the chair of the...
live5news.com
Community recognizes Veterans in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek community gathered to honor Veterans Friday. Newly reelected Mayor Greg Habib was present at the ceremony honoring all veterans in the city who have stood and fought for this country. Col. J. Laurence Hutto Jr. spoke at the event and said this...
live5news.com
‘Lowcountry Pit Crew’ launches with weekend adoption parties
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is holding a special open house event this weekend to help homeless dogs find loving families. The Lowcountry Pit Crew Adoption Party runs Saturday and Sunday and includes fee-waived adoptions with extended hours on Saturday and free Science Diet dog food for a year for the first 50 adopted dogs.
live5news.com
Goose Creek Police want help in naming new therapy dog
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department wants you to help choose the name of a Goldendoodle puppy that will serve as a therapy dog. But the agency is asking for the public’s help in naming him. A post on the department’s Facebook page states they...
live5news.com
Hundreds gather for annual N. Charleston Veterans Day celebration
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of Veterans across all military branches gathered in North Charleston for the city’s 20th annual Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony featured Veterans as young as 25 to as old as 102, but all of them were happy they were able to gather with other Veterans and share stories of their time in the service.
live5news.com
Honor Overdue: The 100-year journey to Sgt. Loyd’s Purple Heart
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - General George Washington established the Purple Heart Award to honor those wounded in battle. However, there are some service members who fought valiantly in World War I who have not received their just due more than 100 years later. Until recently, Sgt. Perry Loyd was one...
live5news.com
Reelected Hanahan mayor talks past, present and future of city
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - After being reelected for another term on Tuesday, Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater is already preparing for the next four years. In this year’s election, no opponents ran against Rainwater, which she says was a relief to not sit on the edge of her seat and worry about winning or not.
live5news.com
Summerville Police mourns 20-year veteran officer
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department paid tribute Thursday to a long-time officer who died after serving the agency for two decades. Capt. Larry “LJ” Johnson died from cancer, a post on the agency’s Facebook page states. Johnson joined the Summerville Police Department in 2002...
live5news.com
16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teen dead. Deputies say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was dropped off at the Colleton County Medical Center by an unknown person and later died from his injuries. Two more...
live5news.com
Police locate missing 14-year-old
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe. He was originally reported missing after last being seen Wednesday night at his home in North Charleston.
live5news.com
Identification project aims to locate more stolen trailers
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry law enforcement agencies are working to help people who own trailers protect their property from thieves. Several agencies hosted the Trailer Identification Project Saturday at the Exchange Park in Ladson. At the event, residents could get a free number stamped onto their trailers. By having...
