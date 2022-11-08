ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

VCU 69, Morgan St. 54

MORGAN ST. (1-2) Turner 4-10 2-2 11, Djonkam 2-5 0-0 4, Burke 4-16 1-2 12, Miller 4-15 2-2 10, McCullough 0-2 1-2 1, Lawson 3-6 1-1 8, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 2, Nnamene 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Fagbenle 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 7-9 54.
WVNews

Boise St. 71, Washington St. 61

WASHINGTON ST. (1-1) Gueye 4-11 4-5 12, Rodman 2-9 0-0 4, Bamba 9-16 2-4 24, Mullins 2-9 0-1 5, Powell 3-11 3-4 10, Rosario 1-4 2-2 4, Houinsou 1-2 0-0 2, Hamon-Crespin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 11-16 61.
BOISE, ID
WVNews

Dallas 117, Portland 112

PORTLAND (112) Grant 13-22 6-6 37, Hart 0-9 2-6 2, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Lillard 6-16 15-17 29, Simons 9-20 1-2 24, Walker 1-2 3-4 5, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Little 2-3 0-0 4, Sharpe 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-80 27-35 112.
WVNews

Miami 132, Charlotte 115

CHARLOTTE (115) Oubre Jr. 8-16 2-3 20, Washington 2-7 0-0 4, Plumlee 4-6 1-1 9, Ball 6-17 2-2 15, Rozier 8-17 2-3 22, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 3-6 2-2 9, Richards 6-7 3-3 15, Bouknight 4-6 0-0 9, Maledon 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 46-90 14-16 115.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 109

ATLANTA (109) Collins 2-6 2-2 6, Hunter 4-12 7-8 15, Capela 7-9 0-0 14, Murray 9-23 4-4 23, Young 8-18 9-12 27, Griffin 3-7 1-1 9, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Kaminsky 3-3 0-0 6, J.Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 40-89 23-27 109.
WVNews

Boston 117, Detroit 108

BOSTON (117) Tatum 14-28 8-10 43, Williams 7-12 2-2 19, Griffin 3-6 0-0 7, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 3-12 5-6 12, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, Vonleh 0-2 2-2 2, Kornet 1-1 4-4 6, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 39-91 21-24 117.
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Bridgeport routs Cabell Midland to reach second round yet again

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For years, Bridgeport football has been a sure bet in the opening round of the playoffs. This year was no different. The Class AAA No. 6 seed Indians advanced to the second round for the 16th consecutive season with a 41-13 win over No. 11 Cabell Midland on Saturday night. The game was a clinic in Bridgeport’s style of football as the Indians rushed for 375 yards on just 32 plays without ever throwing the ball, fumbling or committing an offensive penalty.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Lohud | The Journal News

Girls soccer: Albertus Magnus dethrones defending champ New Hartford to win state title

CORTLAND - Two years ago, Albertus Magnus was left wondering what-could-have-been during an undefeated campaign, after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of state championship events. Last season, it was what-should-have-been, after the Falcons' promising campaign came to a sudden halt in penalty kicks during Clarkstown North's historic run to the state final four. ...
NEW HARTFORD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy