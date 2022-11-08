Read full article on original website
VCU 69, Morgan St. 54
MORGAN ST. (1-2) Turner 4-10 2-2 11, Djonkam 2-5 0-0 4, Burke 4-16 1-2 12, Miller 4-15 2-2 10, McCullough 0-2 1-2 1, Lawson 3-6 1-1 8, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 2, Nnamene 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Fagbenle 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 7-9 54.
Boise St. 71, Washington St. 61
WASHINGTON ST. (1-1) Gueye 4-11 4-5 12, Rodman 2-9 0-0 4, Bamba 9-16 2-4 24, Mullins 2-9 0-1 5, Powell 3-11 3-4 10, Rosario 1-4 2-2 4, Houinsou 1-2 0-0 2, Hamon-Crespin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 11-16 61.
Dallas 117, Portland 112
PORTLAND (112) Grant 13-22 6-6 37, Hart 0-9 2-6 2, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Lillard 6-16 15-17 29, Simons 9-20 1-2 24, Walker 1-2 3-4 5, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Little 2-3 0-0 4, Sharpe 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-80 27-35 112.
Miami 132, Charlotte 115
CHARLOTTE (115) Oubre Jr. 8-16 2-3 20, Washington 2-7 0-0 4, Plumlee 4-6 1-1 9, Ball 6-17 2-2 15, Rozier 8-17 2-3 22, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 3-6 2-2 9, Richards 6-7 3-3 15, Bouknight 4-6 0-0 9, Maledon 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 46-90 14-16 115.
Philadelphia 121, Atlanta 109
ATLANTA (109) Collins 2-6 2-2 6, Hunter 4-12 7-8 15, Capela 7-9 0-0 14, Murray 9-23 4-4 23, Young 8-18 9-12 27, Griffin 3-7 1-1 9, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Kaminsky 3-3 0-0 6, J.Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 40-89 23-27 109.
Boston 117, Detroit 108
BOSTON (117) Tatum 14-28 8-10 43, Williams 7-12 2-2 19, Griffin 3-6 0-0 7, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 3-12 5-6 12, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, Vonleh 0-2 2-2 2, Kornet 1-1 4-4 6, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 39-91 21-24 117.
Bridgeport routs Cabell Midland to reach second round yet again
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For years, Bridgeport football has been a sure bet in the opening round of the playoffs. This year was no different. The Class AAA No. 6 seed Indians advanced to the second round for the 16th consecutive season with a 41-13 win over No. 11 Cabell Midland on Saturday night. The game was a clinic in Bridgeport’s style of football as the Indians rushed for 375 yards on just 32 plays without ever throwing the ball, fumbling or committing an offensive penalty.
Girls soccer: Albertus Magnus dethrones defending champ New Hartford to win state title
CORTLAND - Two years ago, Albertus Magnus was left wondering what-could-have-been during an undefeated campaign, after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of state championship events. Last season, it was what-should-have-been, after the Falcons' promising campaign came to a sudden halt in penalty kicks during Clarkstown North's historic run to the state final four. ...
