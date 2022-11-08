ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Australian insurer warns of 'distressing' hack threat

By Saeed KHAN
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07peRy_0j2agIHt00
Medibank Private, one of Australia's largest insurers, has told customers to be "vigilant" after a purported hacker threatened to release data within 24 hours from a hack affecting 10 million people /AFP/File

A major Australian health insurer warned Tuesday of a "distressing" threat by a purported hacker to release client data within 24 hours, following a hack affecting 10 million people.

Medibank Private, one of Australia's largest insurers, told customers to be "vigilant" after the reported threat, issued a day after it had ruled out paying any ransom demand.

The company revealed Monday that a hack originally thought to have breached the data of 3.9 million people had in fact given access to the names, birth dates, addresses, phone numbers and emails of about 9.7 million former and existing clients.

Those numbers included 1.8 million international customers.

On Tuesday, an anonymous poster on a hacking blog -- widely cited by Australian media -- said that data from the Medibank hack "will be publish in 24 hours".

It was not possible to confirm whether the poster was connected to the hack or had access to people's stolen information.

"We knew the publication of data online by the criminal could be a possibility, but the criminal's threat is still a distressing development for our customers," Medibank chief executive David Koczkar said, calling for clients to be "vigilant".

"We unreservedly apologise to our customers," he added.

The hacker could also attempt to contact customers directly, the company warned.

- 'Betrayal' -

Medibank had said in Monday's announcement that it believed "all of the customer data accessed could have been taken by the criminal".

The data breach included some people's health claims along with codes exposing their diagnoses and medical procedures, as well as the passport numbers and the visa details of international students.

Medibank said it was working with the Australian government and with the police, who were trying to prevent the sharing and sale of the stolen data.

Cybercrime experts had advised that paying a ransom had only a "limited chance" of ensuring the return of the stolen data, the company said, explaining its decision to reject any ransom demand.

Two law firms said Tuesday they had joined forces to investigate a possible class action lawsuit against Medibank.

"We believe the data breach is a betrayal of Medibank Private's customers and a breach of the Privacy Act," said a joint statement by Bannister Law and Centennial Lawyers.

"Medibank has a duty to keep this kind of information confidential."

The Medibank hack followed an attack on telecom company Optus in September that exposed the personal information of some nine million Australians.

As data theft becomes more common, it may raise questions over the need for Australian businesses to gather customers' sensitive personal information, said Michael Duffy, associate professor of corporate law at Monash University.

Some of those data retention policies were dictated by government regulation, he added.

"Nevertheless, businesses requesting and keeping personal details that aren't completely essential could become more legally problematic for them, if they are hacked."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

You say Cambodia, Biden says Colombia 

Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN gained a surprise new member from the other side of the world Saturday -- at least for an instant, courtesy of a verbal slip by US President Joe Biden. "I want to thank the prime minister for Colombia's leadership as ASEAN chair," Biden said as he opened talks with regional leaders in Phnom Penh chaired by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Belgium launches terror probe after policeman knifed to death

A Belgian police officer was killed in a knife attack in Brussels on Thursday, authorities said, as anti-terror prosecutors took charge of the inquiry.   Between 2016 and 2018 Belgium witnessed several fatal Islamist terror attacks against the police or military. 
AFP

'Is he OK?': Wife of jailed Saudi activist fears for his life

The wife of a jailed Saudi activist says she is desperate to know her husband's fate after losing touch with him for the first time during his nearly decade-long imprisonment.  - Repressive record -  Saudi Arabia is often criticised for not tolerating dissent and has recently been in the spotlight for decades-long prison sentences handed down to two women who tweeted and retweeted posts critical of the government. 
AFP

US seeks 15-year term for Theranos founder in fraud case

US federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-year jail term for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and want her to pay more than $800 million to investors defrauded by her blood-testing startup, according to a court filing. The rival filings came just days after a federal judge rejected Holmes's request for a new trial following her conviction in January for defrauding investors.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Irish PM says 'opportunity' to end Brexit dispute after UK talks

Irish prime minister Micheal Martin on Friday said there was "a window of opportunity" for Britain and the European Union to resolve a dogged dispute over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland. In an apparent sign of renewed commitment to ease the post-Brexit frictions in Northern Ireland, Sunak became the first UK prime minister since 2007 to attend the regular gathering.
AFP

G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 health and finance ministers launched a $1.4-billion fund Sunday to tackle the next global pandemic ahead of the bloc's leaders gathering for a summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali but the host's president said it was not enough. He said $31 billion was required to tackle the next global pandemic.
AFP

Chinese shoppers spend billions but Singles Day more muted

Chinese shoppers flocked to online commerce giants on Friday, snapping up hundreds of billions of yuan in bargains, though an economic malaise took some shine off the annual Singles Day fever. Sales revenues across platforms operated by tech giants such as Alibaba and JD.com hit around 262 billion yuan ($36.7 billion) between 8:00 pm on Thursday and 2:00 pm (0600 GMT) on Friday, according to an estimate by research firm Syntun.
AFP

Sharks, turtles, disease on agenda of wildlife trade summit

The trade in shark fins, turtles, and other threatened species will come under scrutiny at a global wildlife summit in Panama, starting Monday, that will also focus on the spread of diseases such as Covid-19. The CITES delegates will also take stock of the fight against fraud, and vote on new resolutions, such as the increased risk of diseases spreading from animals to humans, which is linked to trafficking and became a major concern after the 2020 outbreak of Covid-19.
AFP

Cryptocurrency platform FTX files for bankruptcy, boss resigns amid tumult

Crisis-struck cryptocurrency platform FTX has gone bankrupt in the United States and its chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, it said Friday, the latest blow in a saga that has reverberated across the digital currency landscape. Bankman-Fried, the son of Stanford Law School professors and a graduate of the elite Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has long been a vocal advocate for smoother access to the crypto market for the general public, particularly in the United States.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Britain says Iran threatened UK-based reporters with death

Britain on Friday accused Iran of threatening the lives of UK-based journalists, after a crackdown that rights groups say has left more than 300 anti-regime protesters dead in Iran itself. The journalists were working in the UK for the independent Farsi-language channel, said the broadcaster, which has been covering Iran's anti-regime protests.
AFP

Hundreds of thousands rally to defend Madrid public healthcare

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators rallied in Madrid on Sunday in defence of the region's primary care services, warning that plans to overhaul the system would "destroy" local healthcare.  On a sunny afternoon, huge crowds rallied at four points across the capital and marched on city hall in a mass protest under the slogan: "Madrid rallies in support of public healthcare and against the plan to destroy primary care services". 
AFP

UK cops flak over carbon-neutral pledges

As world leaders and environmental experts meet at the COP27 climate change talks in Egypt, last year's host Britain is under scrutiny about its commitment to tackling global warming. Nevertheless, ministers have come under fire from environmental pressure groups and the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC), a UK body which advises the government. 
The Independent

Ministers to launch bid to stop small boats, as Channel migrant numbers hit 40,000

Ministers are expected to set out a plan to reduce the number of unauthorised migrants entering the UK via the Channel, as the total for 2022 passes a record 40,000.Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said the plan will include measures to cut the use of hotels to house migrants arriving on the beaches of Kent after making the perilous crossing from France.Ministers are understood to be looking at using large sites like holiday parks, student accommodation blocks or even cruise ships to house migrants.Meanwhile, home secretary Suella Braverman is expected to announce the conclusion of a new deal with Paris, which...
AFP

'Hunt them down': MH17 families hope for justice

Each night before bedtime in the small Dutch town of Vleuten, Evert van Zijtveld lights two candles at a concrete shrine next to his front door to remember his murdered children. "My children and parents-in-law were murdered.
AFP

China eases Covid measures, cutting quarantine and scrapping flight bans

China announced the relaxation of some of its hardline Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, a day after authorities had vowed to stick to a zero-tolerance virus approach despite mounting economic damage. But a notice from the country's disease control agency on Friday said the Politburo Standing Committee -- the seven-man apex of power in China -- met Thursday to rubberstamp limited relaxations.
AFP

Biden to press Xi on N. Korea in G20 talks

US President Joe Biden arrived in Asia on Saturday vowing to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to rein in North Korea when they hold their first face-to-face meeting at next week's G20 summit. As well as Biden, Xi will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron before heading to Bangkok later in the week for the APEC summit.
AFP

World needs US 'to be climate leader', Ugandan activist

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate on Thursday urged US President Joe Biden to help those most affected by the ravages of global warming, a day before his arrival for UN climate talks in Egypt. Although she is unlikely to meet the US president in person during his fleeting trip to the two-week climate talks, Nakate urged Biden to summon the "political will" to support communities most affected by the snowballing impacts caused by a warming world. 
AFP

Biden urges world to 'step up' climate fight at COP27

President Joe Biden vowed at UN climate talks on Friday that the United States was on track to slash its carbon emissions, urging all nations to ramp up their own efforts to avert catastrophic global warming. New research shows just how dauntingly hard it will be to meet the ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels -- requiring emissions to be slashed nearly in half by 2030.
AFP

Twitter chaos deepens as key executives quit

Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter descended deeper into chaos as key security executives resigned from the platform, drawing a sharp warning from US regulators. "I've made the hard decision to leave Twitter," tweeted chief security officer Lea Kissner, who reportedly stepped down with other key privacy or security executives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

AFP

92K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy