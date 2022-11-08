Record $1.9 Billion Powerball Draw Delayed Over ‘Security Protocols’

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The drawing of the record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot was delayed Monday night, with officials saying they needed additional time to complete necessary “security protocols.” Powerball announced the delay in a statement shortly after the highly anticipated 11 p.m. drawing. “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” a statement read. “When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.” The draw was still delayed by 12.30 a.m. ET Tuesday, with no estimated time available for the drawing. The jackpot has grown since no winners have scooped the prize since Aug. 3, though the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are slim: 1 in 292.2 million.

