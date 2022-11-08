ISTANBUL (AP) — A bomb rocked a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding several dozen and sending people fleeing the fiery explosion.Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. In one video posted online, a loud bang could be heard and a flash seen as pedestrians turned and ran away.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a "treacherous attack" and said its perpetrators would be punished.He did not...

