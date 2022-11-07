ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

An Arkansas reporter’s election eve travel diary

By Antoinette Grajeda
Arkansas Advocate
Arkansas Advocate
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8rHS_0j2afK1800

The newly renovated Jefferson County Courthouse in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. (Antoinette Grajeda/Arkansas Advocate)

Advocate Senior Reporter Antoinette Grajeda visited a number of county seats in southern Arkansas on Monday to assess the election environment on the day before Arkansans finish selecting a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, among numerous other federal, state, county and local officials. She tweeted throughout her journey, and here were a few of her stops.

She started in DeQueen in Sevier County.

Next up was Nashville in Howard County.

She spoke with a poll worker in Prescott (Nevada County).

Grajeda next visited Ouachita County (Camden).

She caught up with Democratic candidate for governor Chris Jones in Fordyce (Dallas County).

Grajeda’s last stop of the day was Pine Bluff (Jefferson County), where she also spoke with Ricky Dale Harrington, Libertarian candidate for governor.

The post An Arkansas reporter’s election eve travel diary appeared first on Arkansas Advocate .

Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock, AR
Arkansas Advocate intends to show how state government affects the lives of everyday Arkansans so they can make informed decisions about themselves, their families and their communities. We strive to amplify the voices of all Arkansans. We focus especially on the relationship between people, power and policy. As an independent, nonpartisan news organization, Arkansas Advocate will keep an eye on the levers of power and those who manipulate them, and hold public officials accountable regardless of party or ideology. We believe news is a vital community service and ethical journalism a cornerstone of democracy, making us key players in fulfilling Arkansas’ state motto, Regnat Populus: “the people rule.” Arkansas Advocate proudly publishes the work of independent journalists. If you have a great idea and a passion for ethical, truthful storytelling, we’d love to hear from you. The Advocate also provides a forum for guest commentary on issues of interest to Arkansans. We separate opinion from our news reporting and clearly label each. Arkansas Advocate is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advocate retains full editorial independence.

 https://arkansasadvocate.com

