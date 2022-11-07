An Arkansas reporter’s election eve travel diary

The newly renovated Jefferson County Courthouse in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. (Antoinette Grajeda/Arkansas Advocate)

Advocate Senior Reporter Antoinette Grajeda visited a number of county seats in southern Arkansas on Monday to assess the election environment on the day before Arkansans finish selecting a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, among numerous other federal, state, county and local officials. She tweeted throughout her journey, and here were a few of her stops.

She started in DeQueen in Sevier County.

Next up was Nashville in Howard County.

She spoke with a poll worker in Prescott (Nevada County).

Grajeda next visited Ouachita County (Camden).

She caught up with Democratic candidate for governor Chris Jones in Fordyce (Dallas County).

Grajeda’s last stop of the day was Pine Bluff (Jefferson County), where she also spoke with Ricky Dale Harrington, Libertarian candidate for governor.

