Nov. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Nov. 5. Readers were horrified to learn that “News reached town today of the purely wanton stabbing of young Frank Hayes, aged 20, living near Lake Watomsee, by John Finney, a stripling of 16 or 18. There was a crowd going home from church night before last, and these two boys were in it. With no apparent cause, Finney ran up behind Frank Hayes and made several slashes at him, one only taking effect, and that one in the back. The boy was carried home and a physician was called, who dressed the wound. No vital organs were reached, but it was an ugly slab, and the wounded boy will be confined to his room for ten or fifteen days. Finney has fled to other parts, or at least is hiding. He has, previous to this, cut others, seemingly from mere devilry. He is a character that evidently needs to be placed under strong restraint.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO