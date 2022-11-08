ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts

Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
LEXINGTON, KY
thedailytexan.com

No. 12 Texas’ newcomers led Longhorns past stout UTEP opponent to victory in season opener

The No. 12 Texas men’s basketball team fought through a turnover-riddled first half on its way to defeating UTEP 72-57 in the team’s season opener on Monday. Playing the first official basketball game in the new Moody Center which opened in April, the Longhorns didn’t get off to the hot start they were looking for in their new-arena debut, committing several turnovers off errant passes and failing to convert open shots.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Ryan Day says Ohio State will play with depth at RB

Ohio State slugged out a win versus Northwestern in Week 10 that restricted Ryan Day’s ability to spread out carries at running back. However, this week, Day says he hopes to tap into the team’s depth at the position and get Dallan Hayden and Chip Trayanum more involved.
COLUMBUS, OH
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobo basketball adds nationally ranked recruit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the signing period for high school athletes beginning on Wednesday, the UNM basketball team added some talent. Dallas, Texas native Jadyn Toppin joins the Lobos after a star-studded high school career. The 6’9″ forward is nationally ranked as one of the top 60 players according to Maxpreps. “We are excited about […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: No. 3 Houston wins to give Kelvin Sampson his 700th career victory

Twenty-five of the 26 teams in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 played Monday. All of them won, most of them easily. So nothing too interesting happened on the opening day of the 2022-23 college basketball season — but Houston's Kelvin Sampson did record his 700th career win via an 83-36 victory over Northern Colorado. That's notable and a reminder that Sampson has built Houston into one of the best programs in the country in a way that should eventually have him enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Everything Chris Beard said after Texas' win over UTEP

Texas head coach Chris Beard certainly was excited to start the 2022-23 season, and his team did so with a 72-57 win over close friend Joe Golding and his UTEP Miners in the first game in the Moody Center. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]. Here’s what...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. Washington: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 6 Ducks’ rivalry vs. No. 25 Huskies

It hasn’t been hard to drum up excitement about this game for Oregon Duck fans. While the past couple of weeks have come against teams that sit near the bottom of the Pac-12 Power Rankings, the next opponent on the schedule has the attention of everyone in Eugene. Not only because it’s Washington, and the Huskies are arguably the biggest rival there is inside the walls of Autzen Stadium, but also because it’s another top-25 matchup and one that Oregon absolutely needs to win if they want to continue their impressive run in the 2022 season. Take out the rivalry, and...
EUGENE, OR
102.5 The Bone

AAC opponents announced for next four Years

USF Football Receives Future American Athletic Conference Home and Away Opponents. Future opponents and sites for 2023-2026 announced as conference welcomes Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA starting in 2023. TAMPA, NOV. 9, 2022– The USF Football program received its slate of American Athletic Conference home and away...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy