Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Post Register

Erickson, Mitchell lead San Diego past Davidson 31-14

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Judd Erickson threw for two touchdowns, Re-al Mitchell ran for two scores and San Diego defeated Davidson 31-14 on Saturday. Erickson connected with Christian Brown for an 8-yard score on the opening drive of the game and Mitchell burst through the middle for a 75-yard touchdown for a 14-7 lead after one quarter.
SAN DIEGO, CA

