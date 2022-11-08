SAN DIEGO (AP) — Judd Erickson threw for two touchdowns, Re-al Mitchell ran for two scores and San Diego defeated Davidson 31-14 on Saturday. Erickson connected with Christian Brown for an 8-yard score on the opening drive of the game and Mitchell burst through the middle for a 75-yard touchdown for a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO