Keke Palmer will host Saturday Night Live for the first time when the show returns on Dec. 3. SZA will join her as musical guest. “Y’all got y’alls wish… guess whole hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you” Palmer, the star of Jordan Peele’s Nope, excitedly posted to Twitter early Sunday morning. She followed up with “Fck I meant *GUESS WHO damn!”

2 HOURS AGO