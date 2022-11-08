Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Hoax shooting call leads to arrest of Carter County woman
ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County woman has been arrested on two felony counts of filing a false report. Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, 119 Shenandoah Drive, Johnson City, was arrested Wednesday. The charges against Robinson stem from an investigation that began Sunday afternoon, when a woman called 911 and reported that someone had been shot at a residence on Woodland Drive off the Milligan Highway.
Johnson City Press
Leesburg Ruritan to hold Saturday turkey shoots
Leesburg Ruritan will hold a turkey shoot every Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m. at 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. The cost is $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. For any questions call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
Johnson City Press
Letters: Should Washington County take bitcoin miner to court?
With last week’s Question of the Week, we asked readers if they thought Washington County should continue to pursue litigation against Red Dog Technologies and BrightRidge, partners in a cryptocurrency mining operation in Limestone. Here are some of the responses we received. Send them packing.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Commission will consider a $5 per hour pay increase for sheriff's department
ELIZABETHTON — Deputies and correction officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department could see a pay increase of $5 per hour if the Carter County Commission goes along with recommendation of the Budget Committee. That commission meeting takes place on Nov. 21. The Budget Committee has been debating...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man charged as felon in possession of firearm
The Johnson City Police Department arrested a city man Wednesday on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Around 10:50 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Raekwon Grimes was a passenger, according to a press release. Upon detecting an odor of marijuana, they searched the vehicle.
Johnson City Press
Observation Park under fire once more over federal grant
A $475,000 federal grant to help improve public access areas within Observation Knob Park came under fire this week when a Sullivan County Commissioner asked if the county would be giving up the park anytime soon. “I think we need to step back and see where we are on Observation...
Johnson City Press
Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night
WISE, Va. — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie "Big Stone Gap," will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary of the...
Johnson City Press
David Crockett remembered by men who tried cases with him
ELIZABETHTON — One of the most gifted and most colorful lawyers in the region is being remembered this week. David Crockett died on Tuesday at the age of 80. Crockett served as both prosecutor and as a defense attorney in the 1st Judicial District of Tennessee for half a century. He also served as a lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corps in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Veterans Day ceremony held at Elizabethton High School
ELIZABETHTON — The annual Veterans Day Ceremony held by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council is alternated between high schools in the county every year, and for 2022 the ceremony was held at Elizabethton High School. The event, attended by the student body, was the first time the school’s...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man charged with domestic assault
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Ryan Dos Santos, 23, and charged him with domestic aggravated assault on Friday. According to a press release, at approximately 1:00 a.m. JCPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the victim’s residence. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that Dos Santos had choked her and held a knife to her face., resulting in red marks and scratches on her neck and chest.
Johnson City Press
Tetrick Funeral Home, Hitchcock Memorials working to repair vandalized cemetery
ELIZABETHTON — Old Highland Cemetery at the steep hill on Tipton Street was a busy place on Thursday as workers spent the entire day repairing gravesites which had recently been tipped over in a few minutes of vandalism. Joe Alexander, president of the Carter County Cemetery Company, looked on...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 13
Nov. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Nov. 5. Readers were horrified to learn that “News reached town today of the purely wanton stabbing of young Frank Hayes, aged 20, living near Lake Watomsee, by John Finney, a stripling of 16 or 18. There was a crowd going home from church night before last, and these two boys were in it. With no apparent cause, Finney ran up behind Frank Hayes and made several slashes at him, one only taking effect, and that one in the back. The boy was carried home and a physician was called, who dressed the wound. No vital organs were reached, but it was an ugly slab, and the wounded boy will be confined to his room for ten or fifteen days. Finney has fled to other parts, or at least is hiding. He has, previous to this, cut others, seemingly from mere devilry. He is a character that evidently needs to be placed under strong restraint.”
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton observed Veterans Day at the Veterans Walk of Honor
ELIZABETHTON — The predicted rain held off long enough in downtown Elizabethton for the War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor Oversight Committee to complete its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The expectation of rain may have kept the attendance a bit lower, but there was still a good sized crowd to watch the event.
Johnson City Press
Ballad closes Norton clinic, moves residency to Norton Community Hospital
NORTON – Two Ballad Health residency programs are being brought to one site in Norton. According to Ballad spokesperson Ashley Ramey, the Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Clinic at Wharton Lane will move to Norton Community Hospital’s Medical Arts Building 1.
Johnson City Press
SAPS program to feature arborist Lee Rumble
JOHNSON CITY — Certified arborist Lee Rumble, a UT Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent, will discuss "Best Management Practices for Selecting, Planting and Establishing Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape” during this month’s Southern Appalachian Plant Society program. Rumble will speak Thursday, Nov. 17, at...
Johnson City Press
Electric buses on the way to Wise County Schools
WISE – Within a year, Wise County Public Schools will get to evaluate five electric schools buses. Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth told the School Board Thursday about the upcoming delivery, funded entirely through a $1.9 million Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Rebate from Sonny Merryman Inc. grant.
Johnson City Press
Local artist paints Christmas murals across Northeast Tennessee
Mack Lane held the brush, gloves on hands and let the bristles move smoothly across the glass. He painted a tree, an evergreen. Its branches hung with white powdery snow.
Johnson City Press
Post season begins this week in Southwest Virginia
The football postseason officially kicked off in Southwest Virginia Thursday with Graham taking a xx-xx victory over Wise Central in the Region 2D quarterfinals at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield. Only one playoff game in Southwest Virginia is scheduled for Friday with Honaker traveling to Grundy in a Region 1D quarterfinal...
Johnson City Press
Christmas Connection brings local artisans together to share their work with the community
KINGSPORT– The 43rd annual Christmas Connection, which features unique and handmade items from local crafters and artisans, drew in a crowd at the Saturday market. The Christmas Connection was open for two days on Nov. 11 and 12.
Johnson City Press
Bearcats, Wolfpack advance to Region 2D semifinal collision
BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High won its Region 2D quarterfinal playoff game against Lee High on Saturday, but the victory came at a cost. The Bearcats held off the Generals 37-20, but lost star quarterback Brody Jones to a leg injury on the second play from scrimmage.
Comments / 0