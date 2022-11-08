Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins bringing confident shooting stroke into season
CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. made sure to stop Coleman Hawkins during shootaround before Illinois’ season opener. Hawkins initially passed up an open look from 3. That didn’t fly with Shannon. "He’s gotta shoot all the shots he has open," Shannon said. Once the season tipped...
Herald & Review
Illinois basketball signs three members of 2023 recruiting class
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball inked all three of its class of 2023 recruits Wednesday. The class is led by four-stars Amani Hansberry and Dray Gibbs-Lawhorn, and includes Zacharie Perrin — a three-star international recruit who initially signed in the summer before having to take a year at Sunrise Christian Academy.
Herald & Review
Taylorville volleyball confident and ready going into first trip to 3A State Tournament
TAYLORVILLE — As the Taylorville volleyball team saw its state tournament dreams slipping away against Normal University last Friday at the Class 3A Chatham Super-sectional, Tornadoes head coach Kim Peabody called a timeout to stop the slide. Taylorville lost the first set to the No. 1-ranked Pioneers, 25-22, and...
Herald & Review
Blowout: Forreston delivers statement win over Decatur St. Teresa 34-10
Decatur St. Teresa got no credit and no consideration from Forreston, which slammed the door 34-10 in an Illinois high school football matchup. Recently on October 29, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Chester in a football game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
Herald & Review
Carrollton tacks win on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58-12
Carrollton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58-12 in Illinois high school football on November 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Herald & Review
New lab grows ADM's bonds with Decatur
DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s relentless pursuit of the microscopic paid off big-time for the Decatur community on Monday. ADM celebrated the opening of its North America Microbiology Laboratory at its Specialty Manufacturing Facility housed in the former Meda Pharmaceuticals medicine factory building at 705 E. Eldorado St.
Herald & Review
'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices
DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot. Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.
Herald & Review
Stewardson man convicted of attempted murder
STEWARDSON — A Stewardson man has been convicted of trying to shoot to death an Effingham man he was involved in a dispute with. A news release from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Chance Evans, 23, was found guilty Monday after a bench trial in Shelby County Circuit Court.
Herald & Review
911 call leads to arrest of men with guns in Decatur
DECATUR — Responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun seen outside a Decatur liquor store, police said they ended up arresting two men from out of state who were in a pickup truck loaded with firearms and ammunition. A sworn affidavit said the 23-year-old driver,...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for November 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (16) updates to this series since Updated 1 min ago.
Herald & Review
What's on the ballot in Macon County
DECATUR — It’s Election Day in Macon County. And while there are a host of races up and down the ballot, there are just two countywide races for local voters to decide. The one garnering the most attention is for Macon County circuit judge. That race is between Republican Shane Mendenhall and Democrat Andrew Weatherford.
Herald & Review
Former Decatur high school student sentenced for death threat
DECATUR — A former student who sent a Snapchat message saying “Eisenhower High School will die along with every staff member” was sentenced to 24 months probation on Wednesday. Casey N. Garner, now aged 21, had pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. She was also sentenced to 40...
Herald & Review
Sailor who died in attack on Pearl Harbor to be buried in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM — More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is returning home. Johnson Funeral Home reported that Tipsword was a U.S. Navy machinist's mate 1st class aboard the USS West Virginia during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack in Hawaii during World War II. Tipsword was among a total of 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia who were killed.
Herald & Review
Republicans dominate races for Macon County Board
DECATUR — Macon County Republicans will maintain control of the County Board, reducing the number of Democrats on the board to just three in the board’s first election post-redistricting. After Tuesday's election, the board consists of 12 Republicans and three Democrats. Overall, three incumbent Democrats were ousted. All...
Herald & Review
Decatur's Salvation Army kicks off the Christmas season
DECATUR — With the snip of a simple pair of scissors, the Salvation Army’s Christmas season began. “It’s time to get started,” said this year’s co-chair Juanita Morris. “And I love Christmas.”. On Wednesday morning, the agency kicked off the holiday fundraising campaign by...
Herald & Review
Decatur Underground Theater to perform "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"
DECATUR — The holidays are approaching, complete with bright lights and big productions. Decatur Underground Theater will perform the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” Nov. 11 through 13 and 18 through 20 at the Decatur Civic Center. “It’s...
Herald & Review
Prohibition ends in Macon County's South Wheatland Township
MACON — During an Election Day watch party Tuesday night, Julie Butler brought out some of the products she and her husband Paul plan to sell when they open the Macon Mead and Winery. “We’ve been watching TV and looking at the website,” she said. “And we’ve been drinking...
Herald & Review
KUDOS: Thanks for the help at Walmart
To the couple who helped me when I fell in the Walmart parking lot, you and your family were a Godsend. Your wife helped me to stand up and your husband walked me to my car. I got in the car without asking names, etc. Again, thank you. Phyllis Hector,...
Herald & Review
Decatur police search for suspects who stole items from Rural King
DECATUR — Decatur police are searching for four men who took off with three motorized vehicles Tuesday afternoon from Rural King in Decatur. According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a burglary at approximately 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at the store. Four men approached a store employee requesting information on where to find bolt cutters. While in the store, the suspects used the cutters to enter an area used to repair and maintain lawn and recreational equipment.
