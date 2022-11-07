Read full article on original website
Giant, Horrid Deep-Sea Louse-Like Creature Filmed Feasting on Fish Head
Giant isopods are thought to have existed for more than 160 million years, evidence from the fossil record indicates.
A Host of Bizarre Creatures Has Been Found At The Bottom of The Ocean
From fish on stilts to creatures of ooze, the strange denizens of the deep uncovered during investigations of two new marine parks located 2,500 kilometers (about 1,500 miles) off Australia's western coast were a dream come true for researchers. Even before the expedition departed on 30 September 2022, Museums Victoria...
First known Neanderthal family clan fossils discovered in Siberian caves
Scientists say fossils found in Russian caves are from the first known Neanderthal family -- a father-daughter pair and other close relatives who lived as a clan. The research was published in the journal Nature.
Scientists Conducting Nuclear Fusion Tests Deep Under a Mountain Discover Secrets of First Stars
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have opened an unprecedented window into the universe’s very first stars by conducting nuclear fusion experiments in a subterranean laboratory located 1.5 miles under China’s Jinping Mountains, reports a new study. The results resolve...
Scientists Discover Huge ‘Extragalactic Structure’ in Hidden Region of Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a huge “extragalactic structure” hidden behind the Milky Way in a mysterious area of the sky known as the “zone of avoidance” because it is obscured by our own galaxy’s opaque bulge, according to a new preprint study.
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog
The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Watch Octopuses Hurl Shells at Each Other in Bizarre Underwater Brawl
The first of its kind footage shows a rare, aggressive social interaction between a group of 10 octopuses.
What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?
Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
msn.com
Scientists Shocked As Black Hole Spews Out Something They've Never Seen Before
It’s not significant news when a black hole shreds and consumes a star — that’s just what black holes do. However, when that black hole starts ejecting material from a star years later, then scientists start paying attention. Scientists were recently caught by surprise when a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away exhibited this exact phenomenon.
WATCH: Drone Footage Captures Massive Shark Lurking Beneath Group of Surfers
Ewa Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Hawaii, but with these pristine views always comes the possibility of a shark lurking underneath. That’s exactly what happened on October 19, when a man named Lewis Watson was flying his drone over the beach on Oahu when he noticed a huge shark swimming near a surfer.
Warning as world’s largest active volcano could erupt soon after sparking 50 earthquakes a day
THE world's largest volcano is showing signs it could erupt and hundreds have been warned to leave their homes as a precaution. The Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii has been in a state of “heightened arrest” since September and is now rocked by 50 earthquakes a day. While...
Giant Moth with 'Baby Xenomorph' Skull Face Horrifies the Internet
"As the caterpillar grows it develops the skull pattern as a defence strategy to shock potential predators," conservation officer Mick Andren told Newsweek.
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles
Hunting wildlife for sport is a popular activity that can be traced back to the ancient Greeks. Later on, it became known as the favorite pastime of members of royalty and their nobles as well as among colonial rulers.
What did King Tut look like?
Egyptologists studying King Tutankhamun are piecing together what he may have looked like based on the remains of his mummy, personal artifacts, pharaoh portraits and figurines of his likeness.
U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach
There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
