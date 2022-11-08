Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UT Arlington breezes to 103-61 victory over Southwestern
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chendall Weaver had 20 points in UT Arlington’s 103-61 win against NAICU-member Southwestern on Saturday. Weaver added six rebounds and four steals for the Mavericks (1-1). Taj Anderson scored 19 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, with two 3-pointers. Aaron Johnson-Cash was 7 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 18 points.
No. 4 TCU tops No. 18 Texas 17-10 to earn Big 12 title berth
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — TCU was far from pretty against Texas, yet the Horned Frogs are still undefeated and playing for a Big 12 championship. And maybe even bigger things to come.
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
DALLAS (AP) — Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, officials said. “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.
