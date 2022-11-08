ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chendall Weaver had 20 points in UT Arlington’s 103-61 win against NAICU-member Southwestern on Saturday. Weaver added six rebounds and four steals for the Mavericks (1-1). Taj Anderson scored 19 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, with two 3-pointers. Aaron Johnson-Cash was 7 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 18 points.
DALLAS (AP) — Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, officials said. “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.
