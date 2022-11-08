ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sugar-Salem back in 3A title game

POCATELLO — For the fifth straight season, Sugar-Salem is headed back to the 3A state championship game. The Diggers unleashed an offensive barrage in the second half on the way to a 60-21 win over conference foe Teton at Holt Arena.
