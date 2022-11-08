Read full article on original website
Hacker discovers lock screen bypass bug that affects all Google Pixels
A hacker found a bug that reportedly affects all Google Pixel phones. The bug allows anyone who knows the exploit to sidestep the lock screen. The problem was fixed in November’s security update. The last thing anyone wants is for a stranger to gain access to your phone. It’s...
Leak suggests the Pixel 7a may have high-end features never seen on the A-series
The Pixel 7a could have a 90Hz display with 5W wireless charging. A new leak has potentially provided some surprising details about the Pixel 7a. The leak suggests the 7a could have a 90Hz refresh rate and wireless charging. The leak also suggests the phone is getting a new camera...
Google Meet has become my favorite tool for troubleshooting my parents' phones
You're three taps away from sharing your screen and making any troubleshooting a thousand times easier. Living thousands of miles away from family never gets easy, but video calling apps like WhatsApp and Google Meet have made the distance more tolerable for my parents and me. Another aspect they’ve simplified is remote troubleshooting.
Is your Samsung phone overheating? Here's what you can do
Complaints about overheating Samsung, and other Android, phones are becoming increasingly common and take away from what should be great smartphone experiences. Our smartphones are more capable and draw more power, but that’s expected. The more significant issue is when the phone becomes uncomfortably warm, even when it’s not performing processor-intensive tasks. Overheating affects performance and can cause battery and other hardware issues down the line. If you’re facing overheating problems on your Samsung phone, here’s what you can do to fix them.
Poll: Have you had any major issues with your Pixel 7 phone?
The Pixel 6 series was plagued with issues, but how has the Pixel 7 line fared for you?. The Google Pixel 7 series was officially launched roughly a month ago, being iterative upgrades for the most part over last year’s Pixel 6 family. The phones bring the Tensor G2 processor, great cameras, and some smart software features.
OnePlus Nord N300 review: Simple to a fault
It's not easy to live within limits. The OnePlus Nord N300 offers a simple approach to the budget Android market. It rides on decent performance with great battery life and increasingly uncommon creature comforts like expandable storage and a headphone jack. However, limited software support, sub-par design, and an inflexible camera setup cap the N300 as a budget option for T-Mobile customers that only just passes the bar.
What was the first Samsung cell phone ever? Take a look!
Samsung's first cell phone predates the Android operating system by a few decades. Samsung is the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer and has held that crown for a few years now. Many even associate the company with Android itself. Indeed, Samsung has plenty to boast about, from strong product presence across price tiers to halo technologies like the Galaxy Z Fold series. But it wasn’t always like this — the first Samsung phone hit the market long before Android existed. The company wasn’t always a market leader either, with some stumbles like Bada OS and Tizen along the way.
Google's new Chrome OS Beta Tester Hub is now open to the public
The Beta Tester Hub will allow users to try out features before they go public. Google has launched a new Beta Tester Hub for Chrome OS. Anyone who signs up will be able to try out or get a sneak peek at new features. Google is offering swag to the...
On Good Authority: Our team's tips to kick a phone addiction
Let's take a look at some of the downsides of overusing mobile devices, and how to overcome them. Smartphones can be incredibly productive tools for certain tasks, but sometimes we can get a little too attached to the point of obsession. Nearly everyone nowadays owns a phone, and the rise in use seems like a natural necessity to navigate modern life.
Apple details how it created the iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via satellite system
The company spent hundreds of millions to bring the feature to life. Apple has spent $450 million to set up the infrastructure behind the iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via satellite system. The company has detailed how the system works behind the scenes when an iPhone 14 user makes an...
How to add and switch profiles on an Amazon Fire tablet
Tablets are great for sharing! They can become great living room gadgets for using while lounging, or you can hand them over to your kids for a quick entertainment session. We know how annoying it can be to have others messing with your apps, history, and settings. This is why you’ll want to learn how to add and switch profiles on an Amazon Fire tablet.
I wish I could customize the lights on my Nest speakers
Even just the option to turn them all off all the time would be nice. I love my Google Nest smart home products. I have no shame in admitting that I am all in on the ecosystem. I have two smart displays, the Nest Doorbell (battery), two Nest security cameras, the Nest Wifi with two nodes, multiple Nest Audio speakers, and even a Google Nest Mini. In fact, there are very few Nest products I haven’t at the very least given a try.
Oppo Find X6 series: Everything we know so far and what we want to see
What to expect from Oppo’s next flagship smartphone series. Oppo’s Find X series started out with one of the most innovative form factors on the market. The original Find X (2018) wowed us all with its hidden sliding camera system that allowed for a stunning all-screen design. That was something of a one-off, however, and the Find X name no longer represents such an experimental, futuristic approach. Instead, the series has matured and now offers serious competition to the main Android flagship phones from the likes of Samsung and Google.
How to set up an Apple HomePod or HomePod mini
Just don't ask it for "Earl Grey tea, hot." One day you’re going to come home as proud parents with your newborn Apple HomePod. But you just can’t give it a milk bottle and leave it to sleep. Your baby HomePod (or HomePod mini) is going to need to be set up in the ways of Siri. You need to pair it with its iPhone brother or sister, then let it do its light flashing to indicate it’s all ready to go. And what if it refuses to cooperate? New arrivals can be like that. Here’s the guide on how to set up an Apple HomePod or HomePod mini.
The Weekly Authority: 📱 Peek at the Pixel 8
Plus continuing Twitter drama, incoming Stadia refunds, accessible Japanese stations, and more of this week's top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 220th edition here, with Google Pixel 8 leaks, continuing Twitter drama, incoming Stadia refunds, and more…
How to use the new triathlon mode on the Apple Watch
Within the WatchOS 9 update, Apple bolstered its on-device offerings for endurance sports athletes. Among the features added to users’ wrists is a new Multisport mode. Find out how to use this triathlon-friendly workout mode to record your next event right on your Apple Watch. QUICK ANSWER. To use...
How to hide your start and stop locations on Strava
Sharing stats is fun, but should be done safely. Strava offers users a robust social space to share workouts, routes, and stats. However, sharing too much information isn’t always a good idea. Find out how to hide the start and end locations of your Strava workouts to keep your home and other addresses anonymous.
Skip the flagships; now is a good time to buy a mid-range phone
Great hardware, polished software, and update pledges mean your mid-tier phone will last. It used to be the case that mid-range Android smartphones were a dicey proposition, owing to underpowered processors, a meager amount of storage, and relatively high price tags. It also didn’t help that the Android platform itself was in need of optimization back then.
Leica's latest phone is all about its massive camera, but good luck finding one
It might make you question your allegiance to Samsung and Xiaomi... if it were easy to buy. Leica has announced its second smartphone. The Leitz Phone 2 packs a 47.2MP 1-inch camera, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and a 240Hz display. Pricing starts at ~$1,580, but availability is limited.
The new Android Auto UI is rolling out as a public beta now, finally
Unfortunately, the public beta is full, so you can't sign up to get this. The new Android Auto user interface is rolling out to public beta testers now. It features a whole new look, easier controls, and a better split-screen. Unfortunately, the public beta roster is full, so you can’t...
