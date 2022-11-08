Just don't ask it for "Earl Grey tea, hot." One day you’re going to come home as proud parents with your newborn Apple HomePod. But you just can’t give it a milk bottle and leave it to sleep. Your baby HomePod (or HomePod mini) is going to need to be set up in the ways of Siri. You need to pair it with its iPhone brother or sister, then let it do its light flashing to indicate it’s all ready to go. And what if it refuses to cooperate? New arrivals can be like that. Here’s the guide on how to set up an Apple HomePod or HomePod mini.

